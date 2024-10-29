Abu Dhabi, UAE: A new culinary gem has arrived in Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen, offering an innovative blend of Lebanese tradition and modern Mediterranean flair. Zali, the latest addition to the capital’s vibrant dining scene, marries the warmth of home-cooked meals with contemporary Levantine elegance. Born from a love for food and the belief that sharing meals brings people together, Zali embodies Lebanese hospitality, tradition, and family values.

Zali's story began three years ago in Bali, quickly becoming one of the island's most celebrated Lebanese restaurants with two popular locations. Now, in Abu Dhabi, Zali honours its Lebanese origins while embracing the cosmopolitan tastes of the UAE.

Under the guidance of Chef Liza Maalouf, who made the inspiring transition from full-time mother and grandmother to chef, Zali blends tradition with innovation, offering a culinary experience that feels both familiar and fresh. "Sharing food is sharing stories and spreading happiness”, says Maalouf, whose passion shines through in every dish.

Zali's menu showcases authentic Lebanese and Levantine flavours, elevated with Mediterranean influences and subtle nods to Armenian fare. Every dish is crafted from scratch, emphasising quality and authenticity. From mezze to hearty mains, Zali’s offerings invite guests to experience the generosity of Lebanese dining.

One of the standout features at Zali’s Abu Dhabi location is its unique Lebanese-inspired bowls, a modern twist on traditional flavours. These hearty, nutritious bowls cater to various dietary preferences, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options—perfect for a post-workout refuel or a satisfying main course.

The dessert menu impresses with highlights like tahini ice cream and crunchy olive oil ice cream, both made in-house, reflecting the restaurant’s commitment to wholesome, authentic sweets, including must-try homemade halawa. For health-conscious diners, Zali offers a variety of saj, fresh juices, mocktails, and smoothies, all made without added sugar, making them a refreshing and guilt-free choice.

Zali’s interiors, inspired by Bali’s serene aesthetic with Mediterranean touches, create a welcoming atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. The warm tones, wooden furniture, and open design evoke a sense of relaxed elegance, perfectly complementing the picturesque marina views at Al Bateen.

Whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Zali’s inviting atmosphere and waterfront setting make it an ideal spot for gathering with family and friends. It’s a place where stories are shared, memories are made, and the vibrant flavors of Lebanese cuisine are celebrated. With its unique blend of tradition and innovation, Zali is set to become a favorite in Abu Dhabi’s dining scene, offering a truly memorable experience for residents and visitors alike.

About Zali :

Zali is an all-day Lebanese restaurant that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of the Levant with a contemporary twist. Inspired by the warmth of family gatherings, Zali’s menu features an array of authentic home-cooked Lebanese dishes, elevated with modern Mediterranean influences and subtle nods to Armenian fare. Founded by Liza Maalouf, a mother and grandmother who transitioned into Zali's full-time chef, the restaurant first opened its doors in Bali, Indonesia, in 2021, before expanding to Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen, where it continues to bring the vibrant flavours and spirit of Lebanese hospitality to diners. With its Bali-inspired interiors infused with Mediterranean touches and generous portions designed for sharing, Zali is a destination where food, stories, and memories come together in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

For media inquiries, please email Arina Nekrasova at Zest Communications,

arina@zestcomms.com