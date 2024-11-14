Zain KSA has signed the ‘Sustainability Champions’ charter with three Saudi ICT companies: THIQAH, Unifonic, and Perfect Presentation (2P). Supporting local companies in achieving sustainability transformation is part of Zain KSA’s role in the ‘Sustainability Champions’ program in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

As part of the agreement, Zain KSA will leverage its expertise in sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles to support and empower the three Saudi-based companies in enhancing their ESG strategies.

Zain KSA will transfer and share the knowledge it has gained over the years to promote sustainability practices within the local ICT sector, enhancing efforts to support national goals and transform Saudi Arabia into a global model for sustainability, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Zain KSA will focus on sustainability in three ICT sub-sectors: smart business solutions through leading smart solutions provider, THIQAH, AI communication solutions through Unifonic, and technology solutions through Perfect Presentation (2P).

Zain KSA has built a track record in sustainability, driven by a comprehensive corporate sustainability strategy that integrates ESG principles across its operations and aligns closely with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Zain KSA’s rating in the MSCI ESG Index was recently upgraded to AA, recognizing the company’s improved ESG performance.