Manama, Bahrain - Yellow Door Energy, the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, has won the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2023 Renewable Energy Award. The award recognizes the company’s accomplishment in installing a cutting-edge solar power plant at The Bahrain Mall, operated by Majid Al Futtaim, which has been powering the mall with renewable energy since September 2022.

The Bahrain Smart Cities Summit is the only dedicated event in the Kingdom focusing on smart and sustainable solutions for cities, and has been a platform for cross-sector collaborations since 2016. Every year the summit brings together key stakeholders and industry experts to explore the latest innovations and trends in smart city technologies.

In 2021, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, Majid Al Futtaim, partnered with Yellow Door Energy through a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) to develop the largest operating rooftop solar plant in the Kingdom at The Bahrain Mall. The solar plant is set to produce 10 million kilowatts of clean electricity in this first year of operation, reducing carbon emissions by 7,100 metric tons.

Yellow Door Energy also participated in a panel at the summit entitled “Decarbonizing Businesses Using Sustainable Energy Solutions”, where Country Director Khaled Chebaro joined the discussion around the implementation of sustainable sources of energy for businesses, highlighting solar power plants as a highly viable option for business in Bahrain and the region.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, Country Director for Bahrain and KSA Khaled Chebaro said, “We are extremely honored to have won the Renewable Energy Award at this year’s Smart Cities Summit. The Bahrain Mall solar plant was a milestone project for Yellow Door Energy in the Kingdom and a big step forward for Majid Al Futtaim in terms of their Net Positive target and Regenerative Retail strategy. It is great to see the project recognized at such a prestigious summit that has been driving progress towards a more sustainable future for over 8 years now.”

“I would also like to direct a special thanks to our contractor COMSIP Al A'Ali, who played an integral role in making this project come to fruition and went above and beyond to ensure we stay on track,” he added.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of this momentous accomplishment with Yellow Door Energy. The installation of the solar panels on the roof of The Bahrain Mall brought us one step closer to achieving our Net Positive Strategy – and the Renewable Energy Award is a testament to that. This will not only help us take forward the company’s vision of creating ‘great moments for everyone, everyday’, but it will also allow us to translate the savings and environmental benefits into memorable experiences for all visitors at The Bahrain Mall every year.”

As the sustainable energy partner for leading businesses in the region, Yellow Door Energy is on a consistent path of growth and expansion and remains committed to supporting businesses in Bahrain in switching to renewable energy without the need of capital investment. The company’s goals are in line with the Kingdom’s objective of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2060.

About Yellow Door Energy

Yellow Door Energy is the leading sustainable energy partner for businesses, serving commercial and industrial customers in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. The company’s solar and energy efficiency solutions enable businesses to reduce energy costs, improve power reliability and lower carbon emissions. These solutions directly contribute to companies’ and countries’ Net Zero targets. Yellow Door Energy’s shareholders are Actis, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and APICORP.

www.yellowdoorenergy.com

Contact Information

Marketing Department

Email: gosolar@yellowdoorenergy.com

Phone: +973 7732 9775

Please follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/yellowdoorenergy/

https://www.instagram.com/yellowdoorenergy/

https://twitter.com/YellowDoorEnrgy

https://www.facebook.com/yellowdoorenergy

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 420 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

www.carrefourbahrain.com