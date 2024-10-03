Grand Opening at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai



Dubai, UAE: As part of its expansion in the United Arab Emirates, Châteraisé Premium YATSUDOKI has officially opened a new branch at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai. This marks the third location for the esteemed brand, renowned for its high-end Japanese confectionery offerings.



The event brought together a distinguished group of dignitaries, underscoring the strong ties between the UAE and Japan. Among Esteemed guests included H.E. Jun Imanishi, Consul General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; H.E. Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, PAM Roving Ambassador for the GCC and Chairman of INDEX Holding; Ms. Maya Tokoh, Vice Consul and Agricultural Attaché at Consulate General of Japan in Dubai; Mr. Nobuyuki Nakajima, Managing Director of JETRO Dubai & MENA; and Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding. Additional prominent attendees were Mr. Shutaro Watanabe, General Manager of Châteraisé Co., Ltd.; Mr. Tony Elzoghbi, Member of the Arab Hospital Federation Executive Council; Dr. Majd Naji, Chairman of Liberty Dental Clinic; Ms. Ayako Ogino, Head of Cultural Affairs and Public Relations at Embassy of Japan in the UAE; Mr. Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre; and Mr. Hisham Maarouf, Manager of Leasing at Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC.



The UAE stands as Japan's foremost strategic partner, hosting numerous prominent Japanese projects and boasting a vibrant community of over 4,000 Japanese nationals the largest in the Middle East and North Africa region. Additionally, more than 400 Japanese companies are actively contributing to the UAE’s economic landscape, highlighting the commitment of both nations to foster a sustainable and productive partnership.



Mr. Yuji Furuya, CEO of Chateraise Co., Ltd. Stated: “We are sincerely thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 1030th store worldwide, marking yet another incredible milestone! This new location is our 180th international shop and proudly stands as the 3rd shop in the UAE.”



Furthermore, the UAE imports the largest share of goods from Japan, primarily focused on automobiles, electronics, machinery, and textiles. Conversely, its exports to Japan are mainly comprised of crude petroleum, natural gas, and various forms of aluminum, with petroleum products making up the highest proportion of the UAE's exports to Japan.



Japanese food products and cuisine have gained widespread acclaim in the UAE for their exceptional quality and distinctive flavors, driven by innovation and advanced culinary techniques. This appeal is heightened by a growing consumer interest in sustainability and the use of natural ingredients across various sectors, including technology and cosmetics. Moreover, the charm of Japanese culture, with iconic offerings like sushi and luxurious desserts, adds to the allure. Japan's esteemed reputation for quality and high standards further solidifies the popularity of its products in the region's markets.



Eng. Anas AlMadani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, emphasized the significance of fostering economic partnerships, stating: "This opening represents our ongoing success with previous branches in Dubai and Sharjah, which have experienced exceptional customer turnout. This reflects the increasing popularity of unique Japanese products in the region. We are committed to offering innovative and delicious food items sourced from rare natural ingredients exclusive to Japan, as our dedication to high quality is a fundamental part of our identity."



He also added: " Our strong strategic relationship with Japan is founded on trust and collaborative innovation. This close cooperation with our Japanese partners enhances our commitment to delivering products that meet the highest global standards of quality and innovation. The opening of this new branch marks a significant step forward in our journey toward even greater success."



Yatsudoki products are distinguished by their commitment to using the finest natural ingredients sourced from Japan. Fresh milk, delivered daily directly from local farms, is utilized promptly in the production of their exquisite confections. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that each piece of Yatsudoki sweets captures the rich, authentic flavors of high-quality milk and unique ingredients, resulting in an unparalleled taste experience.



In the first five months of 2024, trade between the United Arab Emirates and Japan reached 75.8 billion dirhams ($20.65 billion), marking an increase from 71.9 billion dirhams ($19.6 billion) during the same period in 2023 a growth of 5.4%, according to data from Japan's foreign trade authority, JETRO. The statistics also revealed that trade surged by 22% in May, reaching 14.75 billion dirhams ($4.02 billion), up from 11.8 billion dirhams ($3.29 billion) in May 2023.



Furthermore, the rising demand for Japanese confectionery in the UAE underscores consumers' growing interest in premium products. YATSUDOKI aims to introduce the art of high-end Japanese confectionery, showcasing the rich cultural ties between Japan and the UAE. This expansion highlights the increasing popularity of Japanese cuisine, which has become an integral part of the diverse culinary landscape that defines the UAE's vibrant food scene.



Mr. Nobuyuki Nakajima, Managing Director of JETRO Dubai & MENA, announced: " I am happy to have more places for people in Dubai to enjoy authentic Japanese cake shop and soft (ice) cream.



I hope that everyone in Dubai will enjoy these sweets made from Japan's natural blessings in Dubai.”



Châteraisé was established in 1955 in Yamanashi, Japan, specializing in the Japanese confectionery industry. The brand opened its first branch, Chateraise Premium YATSUDOKI in Tokyo in 2019, followed by its inaugural international location in the UAE at the Mall of the Emirates in 2020.



INDEX Trading and Investment, a subsidiary of INDEX Holding, is an Emirati owned and Dubai based strategic investment company that provides innovative services that caters comprehensive solutions to clients around the world, and is the exclusive partner of Châteraisé in the Middle East.