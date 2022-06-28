UAE — Waitrose & Partners UAE has opened its first store on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s landmark family-friendly entertainment hub. Located on the ground level of Yas Mall, the 16 000 sq ft store brings shoppers the convenience of a supermarket with the expertise and service of a specialist shop.

Featuring Abu Dhabi’s first Waite & Rose café, customers are invited to take a break from shopping and relax in the welcoming food haven, which includes a comfortable outdoor seating area. The menu has been created with ingredients sourced from the brand’s range of high-quality products and includes delicious classics like Full English Breakfast, Pan-fried Salmon with Roasted Cauliflower and Asparagus, and Penne Arrabbiata.

The fresh deli counter and bakery are packed with delights to explore including cheese and charcuterie from around the world, and freshly baked bread and pastries. For a quick ‘grab and go’ lunch, shoppers can explore the branch’s hot and chilled food station which is filled with a range of international dishes including Butter Chicken, Tabouleh, and Greek Salad.

Renowned for its wide selection of responsibly-sourced, quality products, customers can also shop Waitrose’s own brands, such as its No.1 premium range, offering the very best new products and ingredients. For plant-based eaters, Waitrose’s Plantlife and GoVeggie ranges feature flavour-packed products, including meals for quick and easy dinners and staple vegan or vegetarian must-haves. Inspired by the latest food trends from around the world, the Waitrose Cooks’ Ingredients range includes convenient, diced and ready-to-use ingredients like onions and quick-frozen Mediterranean Vegetables for creating gourmet dishes at home.

The Duchy Organic range celebrates provenance and is farmed with respect for animals and in harmony with nature, using sustainable methods, to ensure high quality in every bite. The Duchy Organic Peanut Butter is palm oil free and made from just two ingredients – organically grown peanuts, sea salt, and nothing else, while the Duchy Organic Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano DOP is made from organic Italian cow’s milk using traditional methods from the protected designation origins of Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Fine Fare Food UAE , said: “We are thrilled to be serving the community in such a coveted destination in the UAE’s capital. At Waitrose & Partners, we are all about sharing our love for food, as trusted purveyors of responsibly-sourced products with exceptional customer service. We very much look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new Yas Mall branch.”

Expert staff is on hand to provide knowledgeable advice, and for those who want a speedy in and out shop – the store also features three dedicated self-check out points.

The new Waitrose & Partners Yas Island store is located on Level G of Yas Mall, near the Grand Prix Parking and is open seven days a week from 07:00 – 23:00.

About Waitrose & Partners

About Waitrose & Partners Waitrose & Partners has 331 shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, including 59 convenience branches, 27 shops at Welcome Break locations, and Waitrose.com - its fast-growing online shopping business, consistently rated highly by independent research. The retailer combines the convenience of a supermarket with the expertise and service of a specialist shop - dedicated to offering quality food that has been responsibly sourced, combined with high standards of customer service. As part of an employee-owned business, all Partners have a say in how the business is run.

Waitrose & Partners exports products to more than 50 countries worldwide and has 16 shops which operate under license in the Middle East. The retailer's omnichannel business includes the online grocery service, Waitrose.com, as well as specialist online shops including waitrosecellar.com for wine and waitroseflorist.com for plants and flowers.

