Yalla!Hub, the leading quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform, today announced a series of groundbreaking initiatives to propel the e-commerce revolution in the MENA, which is set to grow by 24 percent between 2020 and 2024 to reach $20 billion. Several services and marketplaces, such as Amazon, Noon, and NowNow, have already integrated the features the company has to offer, such as SEO optimization and professional design of item cards to attract more customers and increase brand awareness.



Over the past year, Yalla!Hub has played a pivotal role in enabling over 105 brands to expand their reach into the UAE, Saudi Arabia and beyond. The brands include VkusVill, Ingresso Roasters, Narzan water, Elfbar, Bite Beauty, Minimalist Jewelry, Merries, Bio Cera, mi&ko, Daigo, Rada Russkikh, Romanovamakeup, Pusy Beauty, among others. These brands, spanning diverse industries from groceries and vitamins to housekeeping, baby products, and electronics, have leveraged Yalla!Hub's robust infrastructure and expertise to seamlessly navigate the complexities of the MENA e-commerce market. Furthermore, some of these brands have become favorites in the market and shown rapid growth since their launch. This includes Romanovamakeup with a sales growth of 10560%, Merries with 2790%, Legend of Baikal with 1063%, Chikalab with 650%, and Lotos LLC (Chiedocover) with 469%, among others.



The company's ambitious expansion plans and unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and partnerships position Yalla!Hub is at the forefront of shaping the region's digital retail future. In 2024, Yalla!Hub is poised to revolutionize the fashion segment, leveraging the explosive growth of TikTok and the burgeoning social e-commerce landscape. In fact, global social media advertising spending is projected to more than double and exceed an all-time high of $262 billion by 2028. With fashion becoming the epicenter of social commerce in the Middle East, the company empowers fashion brands to capitalize on this trend and connect directly with their target audience in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



"We are witnessing the meteoric rise of TikTok and its transformative impact on social commerce," remarked Leo Dovbenko, CEO of Yalla!Hub. "Fashion, with its inherent visual appeal and social influence, is the ideal industry to harness this paradigm shift. Yalla!Hub is at the forefront of this disruption, empowering fashion brands to engage with their audience, showcase their products, and drive sales through the power of social media."



Beyond fashion, Yalla!Hub is rapidly expanding its reach into new markets, setting its sights on conquering Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In summer 2023, the company secured a seed investment round of $6 million to fuel this expansion. These funds will be instrumental in refining the IT platform for order aggregation, expanding the network of partner marketplaces, and accelerating the company's growth in these new territories.



With its innovative spirit, unwavering commitment to partnerships, and strategic expansion plans, Yalla!Hub is poised to become the driving force behind the MENA e-commerce sector, which is estimated to reach a market volume of $50 billion by 2025, according to a recent Deloitte study. The company's vision is to revolutionize how brands operate and consumers shop, creating a dynamic and interconnected e-commerce ecosystem that caters to the region's diverse needs.



"Yalla!Hub is not just another e-commerce platform; it's a catalyst for change," affirmed Dovbenko. "We are empowering brands to reach new heights, expanding consumer choices, and shaping the future of e-commerce in the MENA region. With our innovative approach, strategic partnerships, and unwavering commitment to growth, Yalla!Hub analyzes trends and offers its clients the most profitable ways to promote themselves on the market."



YallaHub is a quick-commerce as a service (QAAS) platform. That helps brands easily cross borders and reduce time to market entry. Provides brands with technologies and infrastructure to scale within the GCC region: imports, warehouses, storage, fulfillment, logistics, payment gateways, customer service teams, access to third-party aggregators and marketplaces, marketing tools, and own last-mile delivery. Founded in 2021 by Leonid Dovbenko and has already raised more than $14 million in total funding to date, now expanding in the GCC region.

