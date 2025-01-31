In 2024, a record number of 498,400 new investors joined the group of XTB clients. (+ 59.8% y-o-y). At the end of 2024, XTB had 1.36 million customers

The number of active customers increased to record levels of 658,500 (+61.2% y-o-y) compared to 408,500 at the end of 2023

Consolidated revenues increased by 21.8% y-o-y to EUR 435.3 mm vs. EUR 357.4 mm at the end of 2023

Net profit increased to EUR 199.7 mm (vs. EUR 174.7 mm in 2023, +14.3% y-o-y) despite the increase in operating costs to EUR 205.3 mm (vs. EUR 153.3 mm at the end of 2023)

In 2024, XTB introduced a record number of new products to its offer, accelerating its transformation into an investment super application for all who want to effectively manage their finances, both actively and passively.

In 2024, XTB consistently executed its growth strategy across all operating markets, capitalizing on the increasing interest in investing due to low interest rates and continuously elevated inflation. The company's marketing and technological capabilities enabled it to promote financial literacy and offer users modern investment tools for easy portfolio management and real-time transaction execution. As a result, XTB achieved record levels of consolidated revenues (EUR 435.3 mm, +21.8% y-o-y), net profit (EUR 199.7 mm, +14.3% y-o-y) with increased marketing expenses and rising employment costs related to the development of proprietary technology.

In 2024, the revenue structure revealed that the largest share (48%) came from CFDs based on commodities. This was primarily driven by the high profitability of instruments related to gold, natural gas, and cocoa prices. The second most profitable asset class was index-based CFDs, which accounted for 33.3% of total revenue, down from 47.8% in 2023. Within this category, the most profitable instruments included CFDs based on the American US 100 and US 500 indices and the German DAX. Additionally, CFDs based on currencies contributed 14.6% to the revenue, with bitcoin and the USD/JPY currency pair being the most profitable. Although the number of transactions on CFD instruments decreased by 7.5% year-over-year, this was offset by increased profitability per lot, rising to PLN 299 compared to PLN 239 in 2023.

In 2024, XTB clients significantly increased their investments in shares and ETFs, with turnover rising 138% year-on-year to USD 3.1 billion. These instruments now make up 4.1% of XTB's revenues, up from 2.2% in 2023. Nearly 80% of new client transactions in EU markets involve shares, ETFs, and ETF-based investment plans. Additionally, net deposits climbed to PLN 8.61 billion, a 127% increase from the previous year, as clients took advantage of interest on free funds.

2024 has been a landmark year for XTB. I'm particularly excited about the significant growth in new clients, especially active investors, who are vital for our future success. We've welcomed nearly half a million new investors, thanks to our diverse product offerings and effective marketing strategies. Remarkably, about 80% of these clients start investing in shares and ETFs, suggesting strong long-term loyalty - comments Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.

Record increase in the number of clients and their investment activity

In 2024, XTB added 498,400 new clients, representing a significant 59.8% year-over-year increase. This figure exceeds the quarterly target, which anticipated an increase of 65,000 to 90,000 clients. By the end of 2024, a total of 1.36 million investors were using the XTB investment platform and mobile app, up from 897,000 at the end of 2023. From January 1 to January 29, 2025, an additional 70,700 new investors joined the XTB client base.

The number of active clients also saw remarkable growth, reaching a record 658,500 by the end of 2024, compared to 408,500 at the same time the previous year.

In 2025, the Management Board's goal is to obtain an average of 150,000 -210,000 new clients quarterly.

Product pipeline and further foreign expansion

In 2024, XTB introduced a record number of new products, enhancing both long-term investing and everyday financial management. Key additions included an auto-investing feature in Investment Plans, IKE accounts in Poland, ISA accounts in the UK, and an eWallet with a multi-currency card. Security saw significant improvements with the implementation of two-factor authentication (2FA), while a new portfolio view streamlined access to essential information about transactions and products.

In 2025, XTB plans to expand its offerings for investors seeking to put their money to work effectively. New products will be introduced, including the IKZE account in Poland and the PEA account in France. The eWallet service, which allows immediate access to funds, will also be enhanced. With the recent launch in Poland, it is now available to XTB clients across Europe.

In the segment of products for active investors, XTB plans to add options to the offer. Preliminary analyses and related preparatory work are already underway. Due to the potential associated with investing in cryptocurrencies, XTB also plans to add this instrument to its offer and is also conducting preparatory work in this regard. The company plans to add both of these products to its offer in 2025, but the implementation of the product plan depends on external factors, including cooperation with suppliers, obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, and the adoption of the act on crypto-assets.

In 2025, XTB will continue its efforts to prepare for obtaining a license and starting operations in Brazil, with the expectation that the licensing process may be completed within the year. As previously announced, operations in Indonesia are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025.

Our product plans respond to the dynamic changes in the world of finance and the needs of investors. We are continually developing the XTB application to provide users with a highly functional and comprehensive financial management platform. These new solutions bring us closer to becoming a European leader in the industry. Expanding our offerings and enhancing their competitiveness also pave the way for further growth in markets with significant business development potential, such as the Middle East, Latin America, and Indonesia, summarizes Omar Arnaout.

Detailed information summarizing the activities of the XTB Group in 2024 and preliminary financial and operational results are presented in the Current Report available here: https://ircdn.xtb.com/files/2025/01/30172728/RB-4-2025-Wstepne-wyniki-finansowe-i-operacyjne-2024-ENG-scalony.pdf