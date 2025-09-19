XS.com, the leading global multi-asset broker and fintech leader, is pleased to announce its role as the Global Sponsor of Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025, taking place on September 24–25, 2025 at the Crowne Plaza, Bahrain.

The summit, one of the region’s key financial gatherings, will bring together top leaders in finance, fintech innovators, and professional traders to share insights, network, and explore the future of financial technology. XS.com looks forward to strengthening its presence in Bahrain while supporting the growth of the regional financial ecosystem.

Attendees will get hands-on access to engaging sessions with XS.com’s team of experts, exploring market trends, investment strategies, and the future of financial technologies. The specialists will lead interactive discussions, share actionable insights, and provide tailored perspectives for both individual and institutional investors.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Shadi Salloum, Regional Director for XS.com in the MENA Region, said:

“As a company dedicated to delivering transparent, innovative, and client-focused trading solutions, we welcome the opportunity to share knowledge and foster collaboration. Engaging with Bahrain’s financial community is a key step in expanding our regional presence and contributing to the sector’s growth, and being the Global Sponsor reflects our commitment to this mission”.

The broker’s involvement highlights its dedication to advancing Bahrain’s dynamic financial landscape. With a strong emphasis on education, innovation, and transparency, it empowers traders through reliable infrastructure, personalized support, and a wide range of investment opportunities.

Smart Vision, renowned for organizing premier financial events, provides a valuable platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. The Bahrain summit will enable participants to explore advanced trading platforms, learn from market specialists, and discover solutions tailored to the region’s needs.

By aligning with this event, the global broker demonstrates its continued drive for innovation, equipping market participants with effective tools and contributing to the sustainable growth of the financial sector.

Attendees are invited to connect with the local team, experience the latest trading and investment offerings, and witness firsthand how XS.com is shaping the future of financial services in Bahrain and beyond.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.