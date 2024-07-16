Ras Al Khaimah: Xpro India Limited, part of the Birla conglomerate and a producer of dielectric films used in capacitors, is establishing its first global manufacturing unit called Xpro Dielectric Films in Ras Al Khaimah. From being the first mover in dielectric film manufacture in India, this is a momentous step in the company’s strategy to expand its global footprint.

The greenfield project underway in Al Ghail Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), represents an approximate initial investment of over AED 100 million and is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2025. The facility will produce 4,500 tons of dielectric films annually using state-of-the-art machinery. The investment will account for around 33% of the total capacity under Xpro’s umbrella, and create around 80 new jobs in the emirate.

Xpro’s Indian manufacturing facilities already meet about one-third of the domestic demand in India, and also export to western markets. The new facility will supply to markets in the USA, Europe, and the Far East, demonstrating Ras Al Khaimah and UAE’s robust international connectivity.

Xpro India Limited Chairman Sidharth Birla said “Our choice of Ras Al Khaimah for this expansion was significantly persuaded by its welcoming and forward-looking business climate, proximity to efficient transport hubs, and advanced infrastructure. We are optimistic about the long-term vision of our national leaders for multiplying economic and multi-faceted engagements between India and the UAE. The vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for Ras Al Khaimah is pragmatic and dynamic, and based on a multi-faceted approach to economic diversification, sustainable development, and improving the quality of life for its people. It is extremely appealing. The UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and its extensive network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) are additional factors, allowing a unique opportunity to tap into new markets and expand our presence and market reach more effectively. We believe we have made an appropriate, informed choice for Ras Al Khaimah to shape our aspirations for a global position and recognition.”

Xpro India Limited Managing Director, and Xpro Dielectric Films Director, C. Bhaskar added, “Our choice of Ras Al Khaimah also took into account positive feedback from existing companies in the emirate and our first-hand assessments. The ever-present support from the RAKEZ team from day one, and their quick responses and deep insight into business needs, has been vital in ensuring our smooth set-up.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We, at RAKEZ, are delighted to welcome Xpro Dielectric Films to our thriving industrial community. The company’s decision to establish its manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah highlights the strategic advantages our emirate offers global manufacturers. We are dedicated to providing a supportive business environment and comprehensive services that empower the success and growth of all our clients. We look forward to seeing the positive contributions Xpro will make to our dynamic business ecosystem.”

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Phone: +971 7 2077173; Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Xpro India Limited:

Xpro India Limited, established in 1998 following a corporate demerger, represents over 40 years of experience in the polymer processing industry, emphasising strong governance and management practices. As a diversified, multi-divisional, and multi-locational entity, Xpro operates under the prestigious BIRLA family, blending family leadership with professional management. The company maintains a dedicated workforce, ensuring high-quality manufacturing across all units through stringent guidelines. Xpro prides itself on continuous product development, high customer service levels, and an ethical commitment to excellence. Holding a leading position as the premier Indian manufacturer of premium dielectric BOPP films, Xpro is recognized for its product quality and innovative capabilities, competing globally with manufacturers from Japan, Korea, China, and Europe. Additionally, Xpro has decades of experience as a top supplier in India of coextruded sheets and thermoformed products for consumer durables, with a track record that attracts leading brands as its clients.