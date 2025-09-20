These projects embody Wujha’s vision of redefining the property landscape with developments that combine architectural excellence, long-term investment value, and an integrated modern lifestyle, Invest-Gate reports.

The launch comes as Oman gains growing international recognition, ranking 4th globally for Quality of Life (Numbeo 2025), 3rd worldwide for safety, and maintaining the 3rd-strongest currency globally. Supported by Oman Vision 2040, which prioritizes economic diversification, the Sultanate offers fertile ground for world-class residential and commercial projects that deliver both lifestyle and investment opportunities.

Uptown Muscat: A Mixed-Use Lifestyle Destination

Uptown Muscat introduces a new benchmark for premium living, designed as a mixed-use community that integrates residential, retail, leisure, and entertainment into one cohesive destination. Strategically located in Knowledge Oasis Muscat one of the Sultanates leading economic and educational hubs the project offers modern apartments and luxury duplexes with smart designs and hotel-style finishes.

Beyond residences, Uptown Muscat features a vibrant boulevard with outdoor cooling, lined with cafés, restaurants, and retail outlets, creating a unique environment for families, professionals, and expatriates. Community amenities include swimming pools, health clubs, landscaped green spaces, and family entertainment areas all within close proximity to Muscat International Airport, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, and major business districts.

Central 7: A Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Central 7 sets a new standard in Oman’s commercial property sector, offering freehold ownership of office spaces built to international specifications. Designed with flexible layouts and advanced infrastructure, it supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the heart of Muscats main commercial corridor.

Its mixed-use concept integrates business, retail, and leisure spaces, while an innovative outdoor cooling system ensures year-round comfort for visitors. Surrounded by technology firms, educational institutions, and government entities, Central 7 stands out as a high-value, long-term investment opportunity, delivering returns of up to 9% annually.

Leadership Vision

H.E. Hazaa Al-Saadi, Chairman of Wujha Real Estate Development, commented: Uptown Muscat and Central 7 embody our philosophy of redefining real estate in Oman. These projects are not just about buildings; they are about creating communities and sustainable investments that reflect Oman’s growing role on the global stage.

H.E. Ali Al-Hashmi, CEO of Wujha, added:

Knowledge Oasis Muscat is the beating heart of innovation in the Sultanate. With Uptown Muscat and Central 7, we are introducing developments that meet the needs of modern residents and global investors alike projects designed for the future.

Wujha: A Trusted Name in Real Estate

With more than 12 years of expertise and a portfolio of over 19 successful projects in Muscat, Wujha has delivered 1,900 residential and commercial units across more than 300,000 sqm of developed space. The company has become a trusted leader in Oman’s freehold ownership market, consistently meeting the aspirations of both local and international investors.

Market data confirms the strength of Oman’s real estate sector: rental yields in premium gated communities such as Uptown Muscat reach up to 9%, compared to 56% in the UAE and Qatar, while Oman’s cost of living remains around 25% lower than in neighboring markets. These advantages underline Muscats growing appeal as both a lifestyle destination and an investment hub.