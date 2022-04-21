Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has signed a strategic agreement with the World Utilities Congress. ENEC will play a central role in supporting the Nuclear Energy Leadership Forum, a key part of the overall Congress, which will address the future of low carbon power and water supplies. Taking place on 09 and 10 May, the Forum will focus on the role of nuclear energy in tackling the parallel challenges of energy security and sustainability, the deployment of safe and reliable nuclear energy for clean electricity generation, technological advancements in nuclear energy, the latest updates in research and development of nuclear science and more.

The Forum will highlight how nuclear energy is a powerhouse for the sustainable development of the UAE and around the world, providing 24/7 baseload clean electricity today, and offering a bridge to new clean technologies such as SMR development, synthetic fuels and clean hydrogen.

Cristopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of the World Utilities Congress, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, the organisation that is leading the development of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, a major engine of growth for the UAE’s sustainable development. This partnership embodies the UAE’s commitment to driving decarbonization and sustainable growth through nuclear energy.”

The Forum will commence on Monday, 09 May, with a keynote address from H.E. Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of ENEC. The Forum will include panel discussions about delivering net zero with clean baseload technologies, formulating and implementing robust licensing and regulatory frameworks, and the successful delivery of the nuclear megaproject, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

On Tuesday, 10 May, the Forum will kick off with a keynote address from Nasser Al Nasseri, Chief Executive Officer of Barakah One Company, ENEC’s subsidiary managing the commercial interests of the Barakah Plant. The panel discussions will tackle topics including securing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments for a net zero economy, the latest innovations and advances within the nuclear sector and an overview of the industry’s future, with nuclear being a vital resource to bolster energy security. The Forum will also discuss the importance of attracting talent for the clean energy transition, and new avenues in nuclear supply chain management.

The World Utilities Congress provides an unrivalled platform to explore the latest products, innovations and technological advancements across the global utilities landscape. It will bring together water and power leaders to provide insights on building resilient low carbon business models with agile automated digital operations.

