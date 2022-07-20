In recognition of its contributions to supporting people of determination, the World Disability Union, at its headquarters in the Emirate of Sharjah, honoured the management of the Sharjah Livestock Market, an entity of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The federation appreciated the market for applying international standards to serve People of Determination.

Dr Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, President of the UAE Federation for the Disabled and Vice President of the World Federation for the Disabled, presented an honour certificate and shield to Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of the Sharjah Livestock Market, in the presence of Fatima Al Banna, Acting Director - Media and Communication Department at Sharjah Asset Management Company. Also in attendance was Eng. Hanan Al Jasmi, Head of Department - Operations Livestock market.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim said: “The work of the World Federation of the Disabled is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi - Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah. His Highness is an avid supporter of the disabled community, and has made it a priority to make the Emirate of Sharjah a friendly emirate to those with disabilities. The Federation has taken great strides in evaluating public places in the city of Sharjah, in an effort to increase the number of places that cater to disabled persons. The Federation furthermore aims to spread these standards and vision of the International Federation of the Handicapped throughout the United Arab Emirates and the world.”

Bin Khadim added: “The Sharjah Livestock Market and the slaughterhouse are among key destinations that people with disabilities can visit, as determined by a market field assessment conducted by the evaluation committee of the World Federation of the Handicapped. The assessment found that these localities are sensitive to people with disabilities and the elderly, honouring them by providing safe and accessible public places. This is a result of the culmination of efforts of the government service departments in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Sharjah Asset Management Company to make the market an environmentally qualified place for people with disabilities.”

He stressed that the World Federation of the Handicapped are working continuously to provide consultations and assessments, both in the field and through live programs for governmental and private agencies, in order to integrate people with disabilities seamlessly into society. The Federation continues to evaluate many places inside and outside the United Arab Emirates for disabled accessibility.

Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi: "This honour comes in appreciation of the great and continuous efforts made by Sharjah Asset Management Company, to achieve its goals in social responsibility towards people of determination, by creating projects under the company's umbrella that support and help the affected community achieve their life goals. Sharjah Asset Management Company has worked tirelessly to provide avenues to the disabled community by providing any and all services and facilities they require to lead a comfortable life, and by eliminating obstacles that hinder their daily tasks. We accomplish these goals by working within the highest standards applied internationally in the field and providing technologies, mechanisms, and systems that allow disabled persons to be fully integrated into society.”

Al Shamsi added: “We are very proud of this honour and acknowledgement won by the Sharjah Livestock Market, which came as an inevitable result of the tireless and continuous work we are doing to develop all facilities and services on an ongoing basis, to suit the various segments of society, particularly People of Determination. At the livestock market, we have provided designated lanes and special parking spaces for the community, making it easier for them to move and access all market facilities with ease.”

