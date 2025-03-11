Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Following International Women’s Day on March 8, more organizations are playing their part in helping the region make meaningful strides in accelerating action toward addressing barriers and biases that women face in their respective careers.

Audio technology pioneer and leader Shure is among those walking the talk in the region, with a third of its UAE workforce being women. The Company is led by Chris Schyvinck, President and CEO, who has been at Shure for 35 years.

Schyvinck follows in the footsteps of Rose L. Shure, who took over the leadership of Shure Inc. after her husband S.N. Shure died in 1995. Mrs. Shure was instrumental in helping the Company achieve numerous milestones throughout her leadership, which spanned over 60 years. Her leadership still serves as a motivation and inspiration to women in the audio industry.

Historically underrepresented in STEM fields, women are gaining ground thanks to progressive government policies, corporate leadership, and community-driven efforts. In the UAE, for instance, a remarkable 56% of STEM graduates are women, outpacing many Western nations. These much-needed efforts have strategically positioned the UAE as a leader in promoting women in technology.

Walking the talk

According to Schyvinck, a defining narrative is taking shape in the technology sector whereby women are no longer just participants - they are leaders, innovators, and change-makers. She also commends government-backed initiatives like the UAE Gender Balance Council and the One Million Arab Coders program, recognizing their impact, which has in turn created pathways for women to thrive in technology.

"The audio industry must not just include women, but empower them. This shift starts with early exposure, mentorship, and tangible opportunities to take leadership roles,” said Schyvinck. “At Shure, and in line with our 100-year milestone, we are continuing to actively expand additional representation in the audio industry."

Leading by example

Schyvinck’s leadership has been instrumental in launching an employee resource group called the “Women Everywhere (WE) VIBE”, a flagship initiative for supporting equality at Shure around the world. The program offers mentorship, networking opportunities, and a "Celebrating Women in Technology" panel series featuring global industry experts. Additionally, the company’s IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access) initiative is working to create a more inclusive work environment.

