Beirut, Lebanon: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is expanding its network with the launch of an exciting new route connecting Beirut to Abu Dhabi. The UAE national airline offers unbeatable fares and greater accessibility, enabling point-to-point travel to Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s forward-thinking cultural heart.

Starting 4 June 2025, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate three weekly flights to Abu Dhabi on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays*. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from as low as USD 61.99**. The national airline of the UAE celebrates this exciting news with a three-day promotion***, offering 20% off ticket fares starting today and available to all customers.

The new route announcement marks a significant milestone, as Wizz Air is the only ultra-low-cost airline operating between Beirut and Abu Dhabi. Commencing this route will grant access to affordable, reliable, and accessible travel for passengers, making it easier for everyone to connect and explore new destinations.

Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air said: “Today’s announcement marks the return of ultra-low-fare travel to Lebanon, opening new doors for affordable and accessible air connectivity in the region. We are thrilled to announce the addition of Beirut to our ever-growing low-fare network. The newest WIZZ service connects Beirut with Abu Dhabi, the vibrant capital of the UAE, offering a perfect blend of modern attractions and rich cultural experiences. The route will be operated three times a week providing our customers with a convenient schedule for weekend getaways as well as business commute. This expansion not only strengthens the link between Beirut and Abu Dhabi but also unlocks new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange. By offering budget-friendly travel options, we are making it easier for more passengers to explore, connect, and thrive across these dynamic destinations. As we continue our rapid expansion across the Middle East and beyond, we remain committed to making travel more accessible than ever. To celebrate the news, we are launching a three-day promotion that makes our fares even lower and look forward to welcoming you on board our modern Airbus A321 fleet for your next adventure soon.”

A vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, Abu Dhabi offers an unparalleled travel experience. Meaning ‘Land of the Gazelle’ in Arabic, the UAE’s capital is a stunning archipelago known for its rich history, breathtaking natural landscapes, and world-class attractions. Visitors can marvel at the architectural grandeur of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, explore artistic masterpieces at Louvre Abu Dhabi, or relax along the Corniche’s eight kilometres of pristine waterfront. For family-friendly adventure, Yas Island is a must-visit, home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s world’s fastest roller coaster, championship golf at Yas Links, and sun-soaked relaxation at Yas Beach.

Strategically based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continues to offer ultra-low fares to an extensive range of destinations from the UAE Capital to the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia and beyond.

WIZZ AIR ABU DHABI’S NEWEST ROUTE FROM LEBANON

Route Operating days Starting from Fares from** Beirut – Abu Dhabi Monday, Wednesday and Friday 4 June 2025 USD 61.99

Subject to regulatory approval

Fares are one-way, inclusive of an administration fee. Includes one carry-on bag (40x30x20cm); additional fees apply for trolley bags and checked baggage. Available exclusively on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Limited seats available. Terms and conditions apply.

This promotion applies on 18 March till 20 March 2025 23.59 CET(“Promotional period”). The 20% discount applies to the fare, excluding the administration fee. The 20% discount applies only on selected flights to/from Abu Dhabi International Airport available on https://wizzair.com and on the WIZZ mobile app during the Promotional period. Travel period is limited, from 1 April 2025 till 30 June 2025. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. Promotion does not apply to group bookings.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the UAE, is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 230 –Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the ultra-low-cost carrier of the region, carrying the flag of affordable and safe travel for all passengers. As part of Wizz Air Holdings Plc, based in Europe and the UK, it contributes to the group's success of carrying 62.8 million passengers across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024.Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and "EMEA’s most Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024.