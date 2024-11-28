Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched an exciting new route to Varna, Bulgaria. The new route reaffirms the airline’s commitment to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and unlocking an eclectic mix of travel opportunities for both residents and visitors of the UAE. Flights to Varna will commence on 31 March 2025 and will operate three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED 279*.

Known as the "Pearl of the Black Sea," Varna is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of relaxation, culture, and adventure. Varna boasts golden sandy beaches, warm seawater, and Bulgaria’s largest Roman baths complex, making it an ideal destination for sun-seekers. The city is rich in history, with ancient remnants and fascinating museums that tell the story of its prehistoric past. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of outdoor activities, from strolling through the beautiful seaside park to exploring nearby summer resorts.

Basking in glorious year-round sunshine, Abu Dhabi is a world-renowned family friendly destination with incredible art, culture, tradition and hospitality offerings. The UAE capital, blessed with stunning beach resorts, excellent cultural offerings and exciting attractions offers visitors a warm welcome and breathtaking natural and built beauty. The city offers an enriching historical experience and a bustling culture to explore with a plethora of both relaxation and adventure options to suit all ages.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the Emirate’s travel and tourism sector as we expand our network into unserved hidden gems across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Varna is a must-visit destination in Bulgaria that promises and unforgettable experience with its unique combination of natural beauty, and cultural heritage. We are committed to increasing global connectivity and unlocking marvellous new destinations from Abu Dhabi. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft and sharing our love of adventure soon.”

The national airline has recently announced the expansion of its Winter schedule, adding 40 percent more seats on its most popular destinations. The enhanced Winter schedule enable passengers to explore multiple destinations with more flexibility and convenience while saving more on their travel.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 percent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has also expanded its innovative WIZZ MultiPass subscription service, enabling frequent travellers to lock in fixed prices for tickets and baggage throughout the year. This allows passengers to explore multiple destinations each month while saving up to 40 percent on popular routes. To further enhance convenience, WIZZ Flex offers passengers the ability to modify their bookings up to three hours before departure without fees, providing peace of mind with instant reimbursement in airline credit for cancelled flights.

Based strategically in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low fares to a wide range of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

New route details:

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Varna Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 279 AED*

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 214 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million in the Financial Year 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.