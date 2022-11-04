Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its latest route to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, the largest city in Central Asia. This step reaffirms the airline’s commitment to provide travellers with the opportunity to explore numerous experiences across many destinations within its network.

The flight to Tashkent will commence in January 2023 and will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as AED 179.*

The largest city in Central Asia and the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent is one of the main travel and trade hubs along the Silk Road, attracting tourists and businessmen from various regions around the world. It is more than 2,200 years old and is architecturally and historically significant due to its transformation during and after the Soviet period. Some of the historical and architectural monuments of Tashkent include Medrese of Barak-han (Madrasah of Barakhan), The Square of Amir Temur, and the Mausoleum of Kaffal-Shashi.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We look forward to expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operations even further by adding Tashkent to our ever-growing network and the new route will further strengthen the connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Central Asia. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi continue to play a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and connecting its capital with many marvellous destinations. This falls in line with our expansion plans and our commitment to providing the travel market with affordable options for travellers to explore an eclectic mix of new destinations. We are looking forward to welcoming you onboard our young and sustainable fleet soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of six brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.