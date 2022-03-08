Al Ain: The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University organized a lecture “Reading and Media in a Changing World” within the activities of the Reading Month, in participation of Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori and Dr. Khalaf Al-Tahat from the Department of Media and Creative Industries.
Head of the Media and Creative Industries Department, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori, said: "In light of the rapid technological developments that have left their print on the media scene, specifically the production of quality media content that respects people's minds, media students need to acquire basic skills today: reading, following-up, and smart selection of content.
Dr. Khalaf Al-Tahat pointed out that today's media professionals are required to exert greater effort to protect serious media content that serves the interests of the public by providing multi-source and balanced information media materials that respect people's minds and do not allow rumors to pass and stop misleading information that disrupt the energies and efforts of governments. He also added that continuous reviewing, exploring, and reading of new products are the most important tools for maintaining the quality of performance and distinguishing the media from the non-media in an open space in which there is a total disorder in the production of information.
The Department of Arabic Language and Literature at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences launched a "virtual reading corner" to coincide with the activities of the UAE Reading Month.
Head of the department, Prof. Saif Al Mahrouqi, said: Believing in the importance of reading in upgrading the culture of the individual and society, the idea of the virtual reading corner came in line with current events in light of the pandemic and transition to the virtual world. He added, "Through the "virtual reading corner", we will publish a book that is nominated by the public, by summarizing and highlighting its value and benefit for the reader on a weekly basis."
Supervisor of the Dhad Club in the Department of Arabic Language, Dr. Ghanima Al-Yamahi, said that the “virtual reading corner” is a means of communication between the audience and writers in a life in which the individual spends most of time browsing social media, internet sites or YouTube videos. She said: We will learn through this initiative the number of readers and the content of their readings, and benefit from their opinions and impressions about the offered books.
Within the activities of the UAEU reading month launching "Virtual Reading Corner" and lecture discussing reading and media in a changing world
The Department of Arabic Language and Literature at the College of Humanities and Social Sciences launched a "virtual reading corner" to coincide with the activities of the UAE Reading Month
Al Ain: The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University organized a lecture “Reading and Media in a Changing World” within the activities of the Reading Month, in participation of Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori and Dr. Khalaf Al-Tahat from the Department of Media and Creative Industries.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.