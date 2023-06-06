Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Wisewell, a leading water technology company in Dubai, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards environmental sustainability. Since the delivery of the first installation-free Wisewell Model 1 in September 2022, users have now consumed a staggering 500,000 liters of water, effectively preventing one million 500ml single-use plastic bottles from landfills.

As the UAE is gearing up to host COP28, sustainable practices are firmly under the global spotlight. "Picture one million plastic bottles lined up - they would stretch all the way from Dubai to Abu Dhabi," says Sami Khoreibi, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Wisewell. "Each saved bottle signifies a step towards a sustainable future, reinforcing our dedication to reducing environmental impact. It's an achievement that resonates with the ethos of the Dubai Can initiative, encouraging individuals to opt for refillable water bottles."

Wisewell's achievements stretch beyond environmental sustainability. It’s innovative "Liter for Liter" program is bringing about tangible change in global humanitarian aid. In a pioneering partnership with Splash, a leading water charity, Wisewell donates an equivalent serving of clean water to children in Africa lacking clean-water access for every liter consumed by a Wisewell Model 1 user. This collaboration is supporting the growing number of children who now have access to clean drinking water in schools. Splash programming is currently serving 1,000,000 daily users and is quickly expanding.

"Our collaboration with Splash is not just about charity; it's about creating a meaningful impact and transforming lives," says Sebastien Wakim, Co-Founder and CEO of Wisewell. "We're making a difference, one liter at a time."

Wisewell's commitment aligns seamlessly with the UAE's vision for environmental leadership and global philanthropy. Their work contributes to a healthier UAE, stimulating a global shift towards sustainable hydration - an initiative that takes on unprecedented significance amidst the escalating global water and environmental challenges.

Wisewell is excited about the future and the opportunity to intensify its impact on environmental sustainability and clean water access.

About Wisewell

Wisewell is a Dubai-based water technology company, devoted to championing sustainable hydration. Their revolutionary, installation-free Model 1 water purifier harnesses Full Spectrum Filtration technology to convert tap water into top-tier mineralized water. With a companion smart app, it offers users valuable insights into their water quality, filter life, environmental impact, and financial savings. Committed to minimizing single-use plastic water bottle usage and improving clean water access for African children through their partnership with Splash, Wisewell is truly making a difference.

