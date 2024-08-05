ABU DHABI, UAE– Wio Bank PJSC, the region's first platform bank, and Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, have announced a new partnership introducing a first-of-its-kind offering that allows Wio Personal customers to earn Etihad Guest Miles for every AED deposited into their Saving Spaces. This innovative programme refines traditional banking rewards, as it is the first time a bank has offered miles without linking them to a payment card. The partnership underlines Wio’s commitment to enhancing customer banking experience through innovative offerings and solutions, including rewards that combine saving money with real-life benefits.

Under the programme, for every 1 AED deposited in a 12-month fixed Saving Space, customers earn 1 Etihad Guest Mile. This one-to-one ratio offers unprecedented value in the banking and travel sectors. Moreover, customers can stay miles ahead on their savings, as the miles are credited to their Etihad Guest account within days of opening the fixed deposit. This benefit allows for immediate travel planning, a feature unmatched in the current market.

Commenting on the partnership, Jayesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Wio Bank PJSC, said: "Our partnership with Etihad Airways is a pivotal step in our mission to redefine banking in ways that are new to the market and deliver immediate extra value to our customers when looking at savings and rewards. By allowing customers to earn miles directly through their deposits, we're not just encouraging savings – we're enabling financial independence and turning dreams of travel into tangible realities. At Wio, we continue to seek out the best partnerships, offerings and rewards that benefit our customers."

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Innovative new partnerships have always been at the heart of the Etihad Guest programme, and we’re proud to be collaborating with Wio Bank to offer an entirely new way for our guests to earn Miles. As we celebrate reaching 10 million Etihad Guest members, we continue to enhance the programme, giving our members more opportunities to earn Miles they can use for their next holiday or getaway with us.”

The programme also encourages customers to save, with the opportunity to earn up to 10 million Etihad Guest Miles. With Etihad Guest reward flights starting from just 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles, new account holders can quickly earn flights to amazing destinations, for example a return Business class flight to London or Tokyo for just 140,000 Miles or a return Economy class flight to the Maldives or Istanbul for 30,000 Miles or Athens for 40,000 Miles.

The Etihad Guest programme offers its members a customised experience, with the ability to earn Miles through flying, or spending with local partners. Etihad Guest members can choose to redeem their rewards for flights and holidays or spend in the Etihad Guest Reward shop and across a wide range of retail partners. The new partnership with Wio Bank continues to accelerate the potential for earning miles and brings travel aspirations closer to reality for Etihad Guest members.

The partnership with Etihad Airways reflects Wio Bank’s broader strategy of leveraging strategic partnerships to innovate and expand its offerings. By collaborating with leading organizations, Wio aims to provide unique and valuable benefits to its customers, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking financial institution.

Wio Bank was established to redefine banking in the UAE for both businesses and consumers. Its second digital offering, Wio Personal, is a day-to-day banking platform that changes how individuals see, manage, and grow their money. It provides users with unprecedented financial visibility and flexibility, serving as a foundation for achieving personal financial goals with an engaging experience that includes smart cards and exciting rewards.

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Founded in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in September 2022, Wio Bank PJSC is the region’s first platform bank bringing together the capabilities of Digital Banking Applications, Embedded Finance, and Banking-as-a-Service. Wio is an integrated digital banking platform jointly owned by Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), Alpha Dhabi Holding, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) – with an initial capital outlay of AED 2.3 billion. The bank is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.



Wio Bank PJSC and its products have been launched both locally and regionally, and recent recognitions include being named as “MENA Digital Bank of the Year”, “Best Neobank – UAE”, “Best Digital Bank Newcomer” and the “Most Innovative Mobile Banking App – UAE”. Recently, Wio Bank has also topped the 2024 Forbes Middle East Fintech 50 list, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the digital banking space.

For more information, visit www.wio.io.

About Etihad:

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. Etihad sees tackling the climate crisis as the most important issue of our time and was named the Airline Ratings Environmental Airline of the Year for the third consecutive year in 2024. It has invested billions in fuel-efficient aircraft. Through strategic partnerships with major global aviation brands and OEMs, Etihad is relentless in its pursuit of industry decarbonisation.

About Etihad Guest:

Etihad Guest is the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways with 10 million members located across the world. Members benefit from a host of special privileges according to Tier status and have the opportunity to earn and redeem Etihad Guest Miles by flying with Etihad Airways and partners, as well as enjoying rich rewards with hundreds of travel and lifestyle partners. Etihad Guest’s innovative Miles on the Go technology also gives members the chance to earn and redeem Miles seamlessly on their everyday spending with a range of partners.

To learn more, visit etihad.com.

