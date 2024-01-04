Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, is offering one lucky shopper the spectacular opportunity to become part of the millionaires’ club during the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Customers can enter the draw in the most fun way possible – by indulging in a shopping spree at Mall of the Emirates or City Centre malls in Dubai.

The millionaire campaign runs until 14 January to coincide with DSF. Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem and City Centre Shindagha are eligible to enter.

To enter this draw, visitors who spend Dh300 or more during the campaign period need to scan their receipts on the SHARE Rewards app. This automatically enters them into the draw to win the grand prize of AED 1 million. One e-coupon will be granted for every receipt worth AED 300 and above – whether single or cumulative – made at any of the participating stores at the mentioned malls.

The grand prize winner will be announced at the end of Dubai Shopping festival through a draw. This marks the first time that Majid Al Futtaim malls is rewarding winners in cash instead of SHARE Reward points.

For more information on the millionaire campaign terms and conditions, visit sharerewards.com/en.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres,

and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.