UAE: Wilo Middle East & North Africa, a leading pump manufacturer and digital pioneer of the pumps industry, addressed a number of key challenges facing water management, building services and other industrial sectors during the World Future Energy Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The company’s participation in both these esteemed events is consistent with its commitment to advancing sustainability and pioneering sustainable solutions. It also falls in line with its long-term goals of fostering robust collaboration and innovation in order to craft a sustainable and resilient future by sharing innovative ideas, cutting-edge technologies, and best practices. During both the events, Wilo presented its state-of-the-art solutions that address a range of pressing concerns and challenges in water management, industrial sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Yasser Nagi, Group Director of Wilo Middle East & North Africa, stated: “In light of the rapidly intensifying impacts of climate change, we, at Wilo, recognise the critical necessity for deriving sustainable solutions. Our participation at these events attests to our steadfast dedication to promoting positive environmental impact and building a more resilient future. We are pleased to share our knowledge and solutions at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit. In keeping with the UAE’s vision and commitment to environmental stewardship, we seek to accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future through partnerships with global leaders and stakeholders.”

This year’s World Future Energy Summit was an excellent platform driven by innovative ideas, pioneering minds, as well as ground-breaking insights and perceptions. By bringing together innovators, problem solvers, and industry leaders, the event served as a catalyst for positive change in the pursuit of sustainability, crafting the blueprints for a sustainable future. This year, the Summit featured clean energy innovations and concepts from across the world to promote sustainable development and continue addressing critical issues raised at COP28.

In addition to highlighting the challenges, Wilo further exhibited its diverse portfolio of ground-breaking solutions and innovations at the World Future Energy Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. These include building services innovations that transform the energy efficiency in residential and commercial spaces, water management advancements that ensures clean water access, and industrial excellence offering essential pumps and systems tailored to meet the demanding needs of diverse industries, ranging from food production to power generation.

Wilo, a pioneer in the world of cutting-edge pump technology, utilises its extensive expertise and cutting-edge technologies to tackle critical environmental issues, in alignment with the Summit’s objective of achieving a clear energy future as well as the UAE’s efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable economy. The company remains steadfast in its dedication to influencing a positive change through innovation and cooperation in the face of escalating environmental issues.

