WideBot AI, the pioneer in Arabic artificial intelligence, announced it is tapping into NVIDIA NeMo, through its participation in the distinguished NVIDIA Inception Program, a program that supports startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science. This strategic participation is set to supercharge WideBot's mission to revolutionize the landscape of Arabic AI and redefine conversational experiences across the MENA region.

By tapping into NVIDIA NeMo, a state-of-the-art AI toolkit, and harnessing the unparalleled processing power of NVIDIA's GPU-accelerated cloud computing, WideBot AI is pushing the boundaries of its already cutting-edge Arabic large language model (LLM). This collaboration will result in an even more intelligent, responsive, and contextually aware AI, capable of understanding and generating Arabic language with unprecedented nuance and accuracy.

"WideBot AI has already set new benchmarks in the industry," said Mohamed Mostafa, Co-Founder and CTO of WideBot AI. "Through our participation in the NVIDIA Inception Program and world-class technology at our fingertips, we are poised to enter a new era of Arabic AI, where human-like conversation, deep understanding, and intelligent automation become the norm."

WideBot's AI-powered solutions have gained tremendous traction among industry leaders and government organizations in the MENA, for enabling businesses to automate customer interactions, optimize internal workflows, and extract valuable insights from vast datasets. As of 2024, WideBot is serving more than 80 million end users and has facilitated over 1 billion conversations in 40 countries.

The integration of NVIDIA's technology further solidifies WideBot's position at the forefront of Arabic AI innovation, paving the way for a future where language barriers are overcome, and AI-driven solutions are accessible to all.

About WideBot AI

WideBot AI is the leading provider of Arabic-focused generative conversational AI, empowering businesses and governments with AI-driven solutions that transform how they interact and engage with their audiences.

About NVIDIA Inception

The NVIDIA Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.