Dubai, UAE – Wialon, the global fleet management and IoT platform designed by European software developer Gurtam, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2024, one of the largest and most influential tech events. Wialon will host a comprehensive Fleet Management Hub at Booth H21-B20, Zabeel Hall 21, Dubai World Trade Center, alongside telematics service providers, hardware manufacturers, and connectivity providers.

Wialon recently announced a significant milestone, connecting over 4 million vehicles across 160 countries to its platform. This achievement solidifies its position as one of the largest platforms globally in the fleet management sector. Wialon connects, tracks, and monitors a wide range of vehicles and assets, from heavy goods vehicles and light commercial vehicles to public buses, agricultural and construction equipment, and energy infrastructure.

Wialon works with over 2,700 partner companies in more than 160 countries: telematics solutions providers and developers, IoT integrators, fleet management service providers or security solutions providers. Most of Wialon’s partners are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These businesses leverage Wialon’s advanced technology and integrations—over 3,500 device models for data capture and GPS tracking—to streamline their operations without the need for extensive development costs. This technology enables smaller businesses to compete effectively in local markets, bringing them cutting-edge fleet management capabilities typically reserved for larger enterprises.

“GITEX Global is a pivotal platform for Wialon, allowing us to showcase our commitment to innovation and our role in shaping the future of fleet management. With over 4 million vehicles connected worldwide, we’re dedicated to delivering scalable solutions that empower businesses—both large and small—to optimize their operations and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market. At this year’s event, we’re excited to demonstrate how our technology drives efficiency, sustainability, and growth across diverse industries, ultimately transforming the way fleets operate.” – says Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon.

As the fleet management landscape evolves, Wialon is at the forefront of major trends reshaping the industry across the Middle East:

Telematics and IoT for Operational Efficiency : Companies are increasingly adopting telematics and IoT technologies to monitor critical data such as fuel consumption, vehicle health, and driver behavior. These advanced tools are enabling industries such as logistics, oil & gas, and transportation to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety.



: Companies are increasingly adopting telematics and IoT technologies to monitor critical data such as fuel consumption, vehicle health, and driver behavior. These advanced tools are enabling industries such as logistics, oil & gas, and transportation to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety. Sustainability and the Shift to Electric Fleets : Governments across the region, particularly in the GCC, are promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption through incentives and infrastructure investments. Wialon’s solutions are empowering businesses to transition to greener fleets, aligning with national visions like the UAE Vision 2021 and Saudi Vision 2030 , which prioritize sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility.



: Governments across the region, particularly in the GCC, are promoting electric vehicle (EV) adoption through incentives and infrastructure investments. Wialon’s solutions are empowering businesses to transition to greener fleets, aligning with national visions like the and , which prioritize sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility. AI and Big Data Transforming Fleet Management: Digital transformation is driving innovations in fleet management, with AI and big data playing a pivotal role in predictive maintenance, route optimization, and risk management. These technologies are helping businesses maximize vehicle uptime, streamline operations, and minimize operational risks.

At GITEX 2024, Wialon is excited to announce the launch of its Task Manager feature, a new tool designed to streamline fleet operations by creating dedicated workflows for each alert and notification. This integrated solution allows fleet managers to assign tasks, log processes, and track the resolution of incidents directly within the Wialon platform.

With Task Manager, every fleet alert—whether related to maintenance, compliance, or operational issues—can now be processed systematically, ensuring better oversight and accountability. The feature functions like a built-in Jira, offering a centralized method for managing tasks and improving response times.

Task Manager represents a significant step forward in Wialon's ongoing efforts to provide more powerful tools for fleet management, helping organizations stay efficient and organized.

About Wialon:

Wialon is one of the largest IoT, telematics and fleet management software platforms worldwide, connecting and tracking over 4 million vehicles in over 160 countries.

With more than 20 years of experience, Wialon has helped thousands of companies optimize their operations by effectively processing and analyzing telematics data. Being a flexible and multifunctional system, Wialon helps deliver any telematics project of any scale and for any industry. Wialon is developed by Gurtam, a European GPS tracking and IoT solutions developer with headquarters in Vilnius and offices in Boston, Dubai, and Tbilisi.

More info: https://expo.wialon.com/gitex