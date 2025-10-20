Dubai, UAE – Wialon, a global fleet digitalization company developed by Gurtam, showcased its latest innovation — the Wialon Platform — at GITEX Global 2025. Throughout the exhibition, the company presented a complete ecosystem of fleet management solutions at the event’s Fleet Management Hub.

The Wialon Platform represents a next-generation, no-code fleet digitalization solution designed to empower service providers and fleet operators to build and adapt systems with greater speed and flexibility. The platform seamlessly connects thousands of hardware types and complies with diverse regional regulations. Featuring built-in tools for tachograph data, vehicle inspections, and performance analytics, it enables fleets to simplify operations, ensure compliance, and scale efficiently.



More than just a tracking system, Wialon Platform is a connected ecosystem that unites everyone involved in fleet management. It empowers service providers to design and manage solutions for their clients, helps fleet managers run operations efficiently, and supports drivers in their daily work. Together, these tools create a unified, flexible environment that accelerates fleet digitalization worldwide.

Over the past year, Wialon has powered landmark projects that are reshaping logistics and transport operations across the Middle East. In the UAE, a collaboration with Transcorp helped modernize temperature-controlled last-mile delivery for Amazon and Carrefour. By integrating advanced tracking, video telematics, and sensor-based monitoring across 252 vehicles, Wialon improved next-day delivery rates to 98.2%, reduced mileage, and achieved five months of accident-free operation. In Lebanon, a major fuel importer implemented Wialon’s driver-behavior monitoring and video telematics across 150 trucks — cutting fuel costs by 23%, nearly eliminating accidents, and reducing traffic violations by 60%.

Together, these results underscore Wialon’s growing role in driving transport efficiency, safety, and digital transformation across the region — empowering fleets to achieve tangible performance gains through smarter technology.

“MENA is one of the world’s most dynamic markets for fleet digitalization — spanning energy, infrastructure, logistics, and public services. Over the past years, Wialon has played a key role here by helping companies modernize operations, strengthen safety, and ensure compliance. At GITEX, we’re excited to showcase the next stage of this journey — the Wialon Platform — and to meet partners and customers in Dubai to demonstrate how our ecosystem is turning data into safer, greener, and more efficient operations worldwide,” — Aliaksandr Kuushynau, Head of Wialon.

About Wialon

Wialon is the ultimate fleet digitalization solution, designed to optimize operations and improve efficiency in all types of fleets — from cars and trucks to heavy vehicles and machinery. Currently, Wialon tracks more than 4.2 million vehicles in over 160 countries, helping companies of all sizes and industries reduce costs and improve operational performance. Wialon is the flagship product of Gurtam, a European developer of GPS tracking and IoT software headquartered in Vilnius, with offices in Boston, Dubai, and Tbilisi. For more information, visit www.wialon.com.

