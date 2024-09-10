Dubai: K9 JETS, the world’s leading pay-per-seat pet charter service, has expanded its network with new routes between Dubai and Europe. Now, owners can gift themselves and their pets a VIP travel experience from the Emirates to Switzerland and Italy.

Currently, the operator flies to and from Dubai into the United Kingdom, but thanks to popular demand, pet owners can now skip the Eurotunnel and put paws on Continental tarmac in time for breakfast.

“We’ve experienced great success from our UAE market since launching our first route in September 2023. Now, we’re expanding our network by offering direct options into the heart of Central Europe, opening up more exciting destinations to families with four-legged friends,” said Adam Golder, Founder, K9 JETS.

“We’ve received a lot of client demand for a direct option into the continent. We are starting by offering flights to Geneva and Milan, and hope to add more European destinations in the near future.”

Inaugural flights are now on sale for Geneva, em-bark-ing on March 29 and June 29, 2025, respectively. The first Milan route takes flight on May 30, 2025.

The company began operations in 2023 as the World’s first pay-per-seat pet charter service and has so far flown nearly 2000 pets across the Middle East, Europe, UK, and US.

The service, which offers seats from $9,925, allows owners and their pets to seamlessly jet-set in style, while remaining side-by-side from start to finish. Owners can take up to two pets under 50lbs each per seat, or one large pet over 51lbs. And despite its name, more than five percent of its VIPs (Very Important Paws) are cats.

Now, with the additions of Geneva and Milan, Dubai’s most eligible pooches can trade crates for window seats and in-flight treats. Flights depart from the new private terminal JETEX, Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Passengers can arrive just 60 minutes prior to boarding.

K9 JETS flies to more than 10 destinations across the Middle East, UK, US, and now Europe.

