Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Western Digital, a global leader in data storage solutions, is set to mark its presence at GITEX 2023 with a range of new products and solutions for the Middle East market, which cater to diverse enterprise storage needs.

Participating in the event through its partners, QNAP, ASBIS and Formonix, Western Digital will highlight its latest innovations in the enterprise sector with the new Ultrastar DC HC670 26TB1 UltraSMR HDD available now in the region. Focused primarily on solutions for providing the best HDD data centre storage density and low total cost of ownership (TCO), the DC HC670 uses Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) in place of conventional data recording methods. This is further combined with a suite of technologies on a 10-disk platform like the Western Digital OptiNAND™ technology, energy-assisted perpendicular magnetic recording (ePMR), a second-generation triple-stage actuator (TSA), and proven HelioSeal® technology. These advancements result in an 18% increase in capacity, providing enterprise customers who invest in the technology with exceptional storage capabilities beyond traditional solutions.

The presence of the Ultrastar line doesn’t end there, as Western Digital will also be showcasing the new dual-port Ultrastar DC SN655 NVMe™ solid-state drive (SSD). This enterprise-class SSD is designed for cloud and scale-out workloads providing high QoS consistency for the emerging workloads for big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning that are increasing in size and complexity making them the ideal solution for scaling capacity and maximizing GB/watt.

Commenting on the participation at GITEX Global 2023, Tareq Husseini, Senior Sales Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Western Digital said, “We are excited to be present yet again at GITEX, one of the largest technology events in the world, to showcase the latest in our innovative portfolio of products. We take this opportunity during this mega-event to not only showcase our products, but to also interact with our customers, partners and industry leaders.”

In its continued efforts to bring the latest in storage innovations to its consumers, Western Digital recently launched the latest addition to the WD Blue ® lineup, the WD Blue SN580 NVMe sSSD. Joining the award-winning portfolio, this new NVMe PCIe® Gen 4.0 SSD is aimed primarily at the creative enthusiast community and professionals for creativity, productivity, PC upgrades and elevating custom builds. It also marks the first in the WD Blue lineup to feature nCache™ 4.0 technology and NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0, that will enhance productivity and boost performance for an optimized workflow. Available in capacities from 250GB up to 2TB, the slim and sleek SSD offers DRAM-less and low power requirements and is now available in the UAE starting from 199 AED.

Husseini continued, “Each of our products are targeted at a particular audience and to solve a pain point. Our extensive portfolio targets challenges faced not only by high-end enterprises, but also by content creators, smart video professionals and even gamers. We are proud to be able to address the diverse needs of our audience and look forward to bringing even more products and solutions to the regional markets.”

Furthermore, Western Digital will also be showcasing other innovative products in its expanded portfolio at the event, including the 22TB WD Red ® Pro CMR HDD for network-attached storage (NAS) applications, and 22TB WD Purple ® Pro HDD for smart video surveillance and video analytics.

Visit Western Digital during GITEX at the QNAP booth in Hall 3, ASBIS booth in Hall 2 and Formonex booth in Hall 13.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

