DUBAI, UAE – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced that it has relocated to larger premises in Dubai to facilitate and support its expansion plans.

The company, which operates in more than 50 countries and employs around 130 people in the UAE, has moved from its previous offices in Jebel Ali Free Zone to a 1,400 sq metre-facility at The Galleries development in downtown Jebel Ali.

Benefits of the relocation include better road and public transport links, improved sustainability through lower electricity usage and a self-imposed ban on all plastic bottles and paper cups, and a modern, open-plan design to promote collaboration.

The move also means all partner and employee training can now take place on-site, while chillout areas offer the opportunity for teams to relax and recharge.

Westcon-Comstor connects the world’s leading IT vendors including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, F5 and Extreme Networks with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. Global revenue in the company’s latest financial year was a record $3.69 billion, with year-on-year growth across the Middle East and Africa region.

The company said the relocation from its former Dubai offices, where it was based for 15 years, underlined its commitment to the UAE and wider Middle East region while supporting its diversity and inclusion agenda.

“This relocation signifies our commitment to growth and better serving our partners in the region,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “The new office space accommodates our diverse, expanding team perfectly and provides a more conducive environment for innovation. Our new site is a major step forward in terms of atmosphere, setting, and amenities. It’s the perfect springboard for us to continue and accelerate our growth in the UAE and across the region.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.