Qatar Tourism, in partnerships with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), announces the launch of the Request for Proposals (RFP) – Stage 1 for the West Bay Beaches and Al Safliya Island Development Project.

Issued under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and structured as a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (DBFOMT) scheme, the project will transform Doha’s West Bay beaches and Al Safliya Island into a cohesive waterfront destination with eco-tourism initiatives, waterfront leisure spaces, dining, and recreational offerings.

Through RFP Stage 1, Qatar Tourism and Ashghal invite qualified Qatari, regional, and international developers and consortia with proven expertise to submit proposals. The objective of this stage is to gather design ideas and pre-qualify bidders capable of delivering the project to international standards. Pre-qualified companies will subsequently be invited to participate in RFP Stage 2.

The West Bay Waterfront Project is an integral part of Qatar Tourism’s Asset Masterplan, which is a strategic initiative aimed at transforming Qatar into a world-class tourist destination by investing in infrastructure, cultural attractions, and leisure experiences aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030. By investing and delivering world-class infrastructure and tourism facilities, the project will enhance the visitor experience and position Qatar as a leading global destination for cultural, leisure, and family-friendly tourism.

Ashghal has published the RFP Stage 1 documentation, which includes detailing the full scope of design, construction, financing, operations and subsequent handover transfer to the contracting Authority. Proposals must be submitted no later than Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 13:00 (Doha local time).

Interested parties are required to download the RFP Stage 1 documents via the secure SFTP platform. During the bidding period, bidders are encouraged to visit Ashghal’s website regularly for updates, circulars, and addenda.

For further information, bidders may visit the Ashghal website.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Qatar Tourism’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Qatar Tourism

Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Qatar Tourism’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, develop thrilling attractions, and luxury experiences. With a clear vision to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier family-tourism destination distinguished by service excellence, to achieve diverse and innovative economic growth. Qatar Tourism will regulate and develop the tourism industry, encouraging investment from the private sector. It set the strategy for the tourism sector, reviewing it periodically and overseeing its implementation, with the aim of diversifying tourism offerings in the country and increasing visitor spend. Qatar Tourism is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.