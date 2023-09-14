Ras Al Khaimah: Leading metal cutting tools designer and manufacturer Wenza established its production facility in Ras Al Khaimah. This state-of-the-art facility will be dedicated to the production of carbide and superhard material inserts used in industrial machines intended for turning, milling, threading, and hole-making.

The company provides metalworking solutions for a broad spectrum of industries, including aerospace, metallurgy, oil and gas, car manufacturing, and more. Beyond manufacturing, Wenza offers extensive engineering services, employing a comprehensive six-stage process to help its customers implement the most efficient solutions for increased productivity.

Wenza’s decision to locate in Ras Al Khaimah comes in light of the enormous growth of the UAE economy, along with the emirate’s logistical advantages that make it an attractive place to launch an international business.

Wenza Founder Eugen Metzger, said, “Choosing Ras Al Khaimah as our production base was a strategic move for Wenza. From the outset, we were met with hospitality, transparency, and efficiency at RAKEZ which made our set-up journey truly remarkable. The economic zone’s tailored solutions and collaborative approach have been pivotal in our launch, and we look forward to being part of UAE’s vibrant economy.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The manufacturing industry, particularly in vital sectors like oil and gas, aviation, and automobile, serves as a substantial pillar in the UAE’s non-oil economy, with machinery acting as its foundational backbone. RAKEZ is committed to supporting providers of innovative, cutting-edge products, and we are thrilled to welcome Wenza to our manufacturing community. We look forward to assisting the company in its forthcoming expansion journey.”

In addition to the launch of the production site, Wenza aims to establish relationships with potential customers, providing free samples and conducting trials. The company is actively seeking collaboration with potential dealers and distributors across the UAE, India, Turkey, Brazil, Europe, and other countries. The partnership would offer comprehensive support from Wenza’s professional engineering team, turning the complicated process of tools’ implementation at production sites into an easy path for both parties.

For more information, please contact:

Cleo Eleazar, Public Relations & Events Manager, RAKEZ

Email: c.eleazar@rakez.com

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About WENZA:

WENZA is a brand new star in metal cutting world. The company doesn't only produce inserts, but offers personalized approach to each customer and provides them with the best solutions. WENZA helps to increase speed and quality of machining that leads to productivity boost at the production sites.

Being a start-up company, WENZA combines commitment to new technologies and long-standing experience of specialists from all over the world. R&D team is dedicated to efficiency in their work which allows for faster and more precise machining.

The company develops its production site at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), UAE. WENZA FZ LLC is able to work worldwide both for East and West.

The product range consists of metal cutting tools for each type of machining - turning, milling, threading, hole making. From CBN and ceramic inserts to milling cutters and turning tools, WENZA have got you covered for all your metalworking needs. Yet, the flagship product of WENZA are inserts made of superhard materials.