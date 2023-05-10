Dubai, UAE - WEE Marketplace, the new online platform with an invite-only model and the fastest non-grocery delivery, has launched its operations in Dubai. The platform caters to third-party retailers and aims to have up to 500 sellers, with handpicked trusted brands already available from 50 sellers.



WEE's exclusive marketplace offers a limited number of sellers, ensuring minimal competition and maximum quality of products for their clients. Anastasia Kim, co-founder, and CEO of WEE, stated that the invitation-based model helps their clients get the maximum amount of traffic.



While WEE is open to receiving applications in the future, the online marketplace remains an invite-only platform for now.



Since launching in 2022, WEE Marketplace has had the lowest commission on the market. Sellers note the fastest possible connection to the platform, with first sales likely some days after the request.



The platform offers a wide range of high-quality products from top-tier brands with the fastest possible delivery. WEE currently accommodates 7,000 SKUs from categories like Electronics and Appliances, Beauty and Health, Household, Petfood, Automotive, Sports and Leisure, Books, Kids and Toys, and Accessories. The WEE team plans to expand its assortment to half a million SKUs in 2023.



About WEE



WEE is an advanced e-commerce platform that offers a vast selection of products from shops, malls, and its own hyperlocal warehouses. The company is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and has partnered with top companies in the region, such as Careem and Talabat, to achieve this goal. With a team of 50,000 couriers available to deliver orders within 45 minutes, WEE provides a speedy and reliable delivery experience. The platform has the capacity to handle over 100,000 orders per day, making it one of the most advanced e-commerce solutions on the market.



Find more information on https://wee.ae