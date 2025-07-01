London / Geneva / Dubai – Weber Shandwick, the earned-first global communications agency, has entered into a strategic partnership with ZENDATA Cybersecurity, a leading global cybersecurity firm, to deliver a fully integrated cyber crisis and resilience offering under Weber Advisory.

The partnership combines deep expertise in cybersecurity and threat intelligence with industry-leading crisis communications and reputation management, offering clients a seamless solution to navigate today’s complex risk landscape.

This collaboration reflects a growing demand from boards, CEOs and communications leaders for a unified approach to cyber resilience, which addresses both the technical and reputational dimensions of modern crises. The Weber Shandwick–ZENDATA Cybersecurity alliance will initially launch from regional hubs in London, Geneva and Dubai, with a view to serving clients across Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

“This partnership is a powerful extension of Weber Advisory and a direct response to client needs,” said Alphonse Daudre-Vignier, Executive Vice President, Corporate, Weber Shandwick. “Managing a cyber crisis has long required more than a technical fix; it’s a test of leadership, trust and stakeholder confidence. By combining our strengths with ZENDATA Cybersecurity, we’re giving clients the integrated capabilities they need to anticipate, manage and recover from digital threats with greater agility and authority.”

ZENDATA Cybersecurity brings cutting-edge cybersecurity services to the partnership, including proactive threat hunting, dark web monitoring, and rapid incident response. These technical capabilities will be integrated with Weber Advisory’s proven crisis communications frameworks and strategic counsel.

Steven Meyer and Isabelle Meyer, Co-CEOs of ZENDATA Cybersecurity, have noted a widespread and dangerous trend: "Companies consistently overestimate their readiness to face modern cyber threats.

With this partnership, we’re redefining what preparedness looks like. By fusing our cybersecurity expertise with Weber Shandwick’s crisis communications leadership, we’re helping organisations not just react, but respond with resilience and control.”

The offering will include joint cyber crisis simulations, scenario planning, real-time incident response and recovery support. The integrated solution builds on Weber Shandwick’s recent launch of RADIUS – an operational AI-powered issues and crisis platform developed in collaboration with clients – now enhanced with ZENDATA Cybersecurity’s cyber threat intelligence.

About Weber Shandwick:

Weber Shandwick is the earned-first global communications agency. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, Weber Shandwick has won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, including being named #1 in the Public Relations and Brand Strategies category on Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies list, one of Fast Company’s Best Workplace for Innovators in 2023, PRWeek’s 2024 Global Agency of the Year, ranked #1 on PRovoke’s Global Creative Index in 2024 and honored on Ad Age’s A-List in 2024 & 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019, in addition to being awarded Campaign Global’s PR Agency of the Year in 2023. Weber Shandwick was the most awarded PR agency at the 2023 and 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, including earning the PR industry’s first-ever idea-led Cannes Grand Prix in the Brand Experience & Activation category and cumulatively earning more than 225 Cannes Lions. Weber Shandwick has also been named PR Agency of the Year by Campaign US in 2021, honored as PRovoke’s Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and ranked #1 on PRovoke’s Global Creative Index in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the firm was named PRWeek’s Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 and was awarded PRWeek’s Purpose Agency of the Year in 2020 and 2021. Weber Shandwick also received Honorable Mention on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies in 2021, as the only PR agency featured.

Part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), Weber Shandwick is the anchor agency within The Weber Shandwick Collective (TWSC) – the strategic communications and advisory network. For more information,

visit https://www.webershandwick.com/.

About Weber Advisory

Weber Shandwick’s modern, global corporate affairs advisory unit — Weber Advisory — is designed for the realities of today’s high-stakes business environment amid a dynamic cultural context. Weber Advisory offers a comprehensive suite of services and technology built to empower agile corporate and public affairs executives to create and protect stakeholder value in critical situations, including geopolitical issues, mergers and acquisitions, stakeholder activism, major crises, leadership transitions, and business transformations.

About ZENDATA Cybersecurity

ZENDATA is a leading cybersecurity company operating in Switzerland, the UAE, Bahrain, and Singapore. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes Threat Intelligence, SOC/MSSP, CREST-certified services, Incident Response, Red Teaming, vCISO, VAPT, and Cyber Crisis Management, ZENDATA protects critical infrastructure, as well as government, financial, and industrial sectors worldwide.

ZENDATA Cybersecurity is renowned for designing and continuously improving its in-house cybersecurity programs and operating state-of-the-art Security Operations Centers (SOCs) located in Geneva, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore. Each year, ZENDATA conducts thorough due diligence on the latest cybersecurity advancements to deliver the most effective solutions to organizations, governments, and businesses.

ZENDATA collaborates with law enforcement agencies such as the Geneva Police and Interpol and is frequently featured in the media. In addition to providing services, ZENDATA drives innovation by developing its own security products and managing large-scale projects. Notably, ZENDATA has built the world’s first Cybersecurity Museum in Abu Dhabi and developed the world’s first educational SOC in Bahrain.

In 2025, ZENDATA continued to demonstrate its leadership in the cybersecurity industry by participating in some of the world’s most prestigious events. These include GITEX, GICEC, Black Hat, and the Intersec 2025 Innovation Stage in the MENA region, DICYFOR Bangkok 2025, the HSBC Global Summit 2025 in Hong Kong, and Forward 2025 organized by Le Temps in Switzerland. At these events, ZENDATA showcased its cutting-edge solutions and expertise in combating evolving cyber threats. ZENDATA also received significant recognition for its contributions to strengthening cybersecurity maturity in Bahrain, winning a prestigious CREST award for its efforts.

For more information, visit https://www.zendata.security

