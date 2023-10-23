Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting a two-day inaugural alumni-organized conference to provide a comprehensive review of recent updates and practice guidelines for adult conditions commonly encountered in primary care. The event will be held on November 3-4, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel Doha.

Titled ‘Updates in Primary Care: Specialist-Led Case-Based Discussions Highlighting the Latest Evidence and Best Clinical Practices,’ the conference is directed by Dr. Mahrukh Rizvi, assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and consultant in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Hamad Medical Corporation (Class of 2011); Dr. Reshma Bholah, assistant professor of pediatrics at WCM-Q and consultant pediatric nephrologist at Sidra Medicine (Class of 2011); and Dr. Tariq Chukir, assistant professor of medicine at WCM-Q and consultant at the National Obesity Treatment Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (Class of 2015). The event is coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q.

The conference is specifically designed for family physicians, general practitioners, and primary care doctors, and caters to their professional needs in the local healthcare context of Qatar. The event will feature specialist-led case-based discussions, engaging debates, and interactive roundtables delivered by local and international specialists representing diverse disciplines. By incorporating a wide range of multinational perspectives, attendees will benefit from a well-rounded understanding of adult conditions and their management approaches.

To register, please visit: https://wcmq.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=5&EID=3417​​​​​​

