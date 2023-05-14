Doha – Forty-four high school students from 18 schools successfully completed the yearlong Qatar Aspiring Doctors Program (QADP), which was organized by the Office of Student Outreach & Educational Development at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q).

The academic program is aimed at high school students from grades 10, 11, and 12, who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine and have demonstrated excellence, particularly in the sciences and mathematics, with priority given to national students. To participate in the program, students must be nominated by their high school counselor.

To ensure that students are well-prepared for the pre-medical curriculum, the QADP offers advanced tuition in the physical sciences, biology, research skills, and English for academic purposes. The course instruction follows a hybrid model, with monthly face-to-face sessions and hands-on activities blended with online self-paced modules.

Dr. James Roach, associate dean for pre-medical education and professor of chemistry, who delivers the physical sciences modules of the QADP, said: “This year’s participating students have once again demonstrated their full commitment and interest in exploring a career in science. The program plays a key role in attracting academically talented students to WCM-Q, with many going on to join our program. I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to all the students who worked so hard to complete this highly challenging yet rewarding program.”

Noha Saleh, director of premedical administration, student outreach and educational development, said: “The Qatar Aspiring Doctors Program continues to academically prepare and support high-caliber Qatari students who dream of becoming the scientists of the future. Throughout the program, the students demonstrated such a remarkable level of enthusiasm and determination, and they should all be extremely proud of themselves. We are confident that many of the students will go on to consider WCM-Q as their gateway to a future in medicine.”

Participating schools included Al Arqam Academy for Girls, Al-Bayan Independent School for Girls, Al Jazeera Academy, Al Maha Academy for Girls, DeBakey High School for Health Professionals at Qatar, Hayat Universal Bilingual School, Omar bin Al-Khattab Independent School for Boys, Park House English School, Qatar Academy Al Wakra, Qatar Academy Doha, Qatar Science & Technology Secondary School for Boys, Qatar-Finland International School, Sherborne Qatar, Swiss International School in Qatar, The Gulf English School, The International School of Choueifat-Doha, Um Ayman Independent School for Girls, and Vision International School.

The students who successfully completed the program celebrated their achievements during a ceremony held at WCM-Q and received certificates of completion, as well as personal congratulations from the WCM-Q faculty in attendance.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, one of the participating students who completed the program with honors, Mubarak Nasser Al-Naimi, from Al Jazeera Academy, said: “As a Qatari high school student, I have always been passionate about healthcare, and QADP has been the perfect platform for me to explore my interests. I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences QADP has provided me, and I am confident that the skills and knowledge I have gained through the program will be invaluable as I apply for college and pursue my dream of becoming a healthcare professional.”

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, professor of English as a second language, assistant professor of education in medicine, and associate dean for foundation, student outreach and educational development programs, said: “We are committed to supporting academically gifted high school students for the rigors of the medical program. The QADP offers a unique and individually tailored learning experience where students can gain valuable skills and knowledge that will undoubtedly support them in medical school. We look forward to welcoming many of this year’s participants as future applicants.”

For more information about the QADP, click here