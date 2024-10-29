Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Watsons, Asia’s leading health and beauty retailer in partnership with Al Futtaim announces its entry into the Bahrain market today, with the official opening of its first ever store, located in Marassi Galleria Mall, Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

As Watsons remains committed to further growth and expansion across the GCC, this exciting launch marks a significant milestone in Watsons' growth strategy, with two additional stores set to open by the end of this year - Seef Mall and City Centre Bahrain. With a population of over 1.5million and strategically located near the GCC market, Bahrain is a regional hotspot for tourists who are driving the growth of its retail market, having had a 7% increase in consumer spending over the last five years. In a market with a growing disposable income, it’s an important commercial hub which has cemented Watsons’ decision to debut into the country.

The all-new 1350 q. ft. Watsons store in Bahrain will feature an extensive selection of products from 200+ leading international and local brands including trending K-Beauty brands such as Beauty of Joseon, Colorgram and Holika Holika as well renowned, trusted brands such as L’oreal, Maybelline, Revlon and CosRx. The store will also feature Watsons exclusive brands such as Naturals by Watsons and Collagen by Watsons - all catering to diverse customer needs. From skincare to cosmetics, wellness products to personal and haircare essentials, Watsons aims to enhance the shopping experience by combining its market-leading affordable product range with exceptional customer service. The store will have designated zones to include sustainable health and beauty products in both natural and clean beauty zone which is in line with Bahrain’s surge in demand for natural and organic products due to increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of chemical-free formulations. The new store will also have a dedicated open makeup area, encouraging customers to play around and try the latest skincare from a wide range of sought after brands.

MENA is one of the fastest growing regions for beauty and is projected to reach an average annual growth of 12% by 2027. The GCC demographic landscape has led to a significant surge in demand for beauty and personal care products in the region, with Watsons dedicated to providing personalised advice and expert guidance in health, beauty, and personal care; empowering customers to "LOOK GOOD, DO GOOD, FEEL GREAT" every day. In Bahrain, the revenue generated in the skincare market which includes cosmetic products designed for care and protection of the skin, is projected to reach $71.29million in 2024 with an anticipated annual growth rate of 3.96% until 2029.

In addition to its commitment to customer satisfaction, Watsons also prioritises sustainability and community engagement, ensuring that its operations benefit the local environment and society.

“We are very excited to bring the Watsons experience to Bahrain, a regional hotspot and retail destination for the GCC said Jonathan Watts, General Manager, Watsons. "Our store in the capital will offer a wide range of high-quality health and beauty products, along with expert advice from our trained staff. We look forward to serving the local community and providing them with the best in personal care."

To celebrate the milestone, Watsons will host exciting promotions for its customers throughout the weekend. The first 200 customers will enjoy exclusive gifts, including products from SHEGLAM, Batiste, and ROC, along with a gift voucher worth 15% off their next purchase. Additionally, as a part of the Blue Rewards offer the first 2,000 customers will receive a special gift featuring products from popular brands like Revlon and Eucerin. Watsons will also offer quick commerce services through both talabat and Namshi in the region.

For more information follow @watsonsmiddleeast on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and stay up to date with exclusive deals and promotions all year round.