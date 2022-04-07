Dubai, UAE: wasl properties, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, announced the launch of its latest master development, ‘wasl village,’ a residential and retail oasis in Al Qusais, with easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The project consists of 62 buildings comprising 6,200 housing units, ranging from studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The project includes a community centre hosting a number of retail units, F&B outlets, a supermarket, a clinic, a gym, and a swimming pool. It will be a gated community that also features a 1,700-jogging track around the project, with a tennis, football, cricket and basketball courts, a BBQ area, lush green landscaping, parks, a mosque, and an outdoor play area for kids as well as fitness equipments for adults.

‘wasl village’ will be delivered across several phases, and renting prices start from AED 20,000 for studios, AED 30,000 for one-bedroom apartments, whereas two- and three-bedroom units start from AED 39,000 and AED 52,000 respectively.

The new launch comes as part of wasl’s analysing of market trends and caters to the demand for units for different segments of tenants across the emirate. Al Qusais is strategically located between Dubai and Sharjah, providing an ideal option for those wishing to live in a modern project, especially if they work in Dubai, that is in vicinity to entertainment and business centres and enjoys easy access to the most important destinations.

