Kuwait: As part of its commitment to social responsibility and its role in supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development and serve all segments of society, Warba Bank announced its sponsorship of a training program organized by the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR). The program is dedicated to instilling the principles of sustainable development among school students, with a particular focus on students with special needs.

The program targeted approximately 162 students from the 10th and 11th grades across various schools in Kuwait. It featured eight specialized scientific programs centered on daily and practical applications, enabling students to become active ambassadors of positive change within society. Eight students with special needs were selected to participate, and Warba Bank provided them with tablets to support their continued use of the program’s content during and after the course.

Commenting on this new collaboration, Dr. Mohammad Barakat, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communication Officer at Warba Bank, stated: “We are proud to sponsor this program, which combines education with the instilling of sustainability concepts in students. We firmly believe that investing in the awareness of future generations is an investment in Kuwait’s future and its development vision. Involving students with special needs and providing them with tablets reflects our commitment to inclusivity and our deep belief that every individual in society deserves equal opportunities to be a partner in driving positive change.”

Dr. Barakat emphasized that this initiative reflects the Bank’s strategic direction in recent years towards supporting sustainability programs and enhancing inclusivity, with a particular focus on individuals with special needs as an integral part of society. He stressed that investing in the education of future generations is, ultimately, an investment in the future of Kuwait and its development aspirations.

He added: “We view this initiative as an extension of Warba Bank’s long-standing approach to reinforcing the values of social and humanitarian responsibility. We place people at the heart of every initiative, and we continuously strive to support national programs that create a lasting impact on society.”

The Institute, in cooperation with Warba Bank, launched the program on August 19 this year to coincide with World Humanitarian Day and in tribute to the late Adel Al-Tararwa, a student with Down syndrome who had been one of the outstanding participants in previous editions of the program.

Warba Bank continues its role as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class services and initiatives. This reaffirms its position as a leading Islamic financial institution that places people and society at the core of its strategy.

Warba Bank is among the institutions that have achieved remarkable success in a relatively short period. It has established a leading position in the field of Islamic digital banking and today stands as one of the local banks with the largest shareholder bases, making it close to all segments of society. This accomplishment further reinforces Warba’s standing as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation and social responsibility in offering the best financial services and products.​​​​​​