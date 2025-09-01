A leading digital platform redefining banking for the new generation, with exclusive benefits and cashback up to 3%

Kuwait: In a significant milestone underscoring its leadership in banking innovation, Warba Bank, one of Kuwait’s leading Islamic financial institutions, announced the launch of its youth account “Wave Banking” with an advanced digital platform, designed specifically for the younger generation under the slogan “Your Wave, Your Way”, offering a fully digital experience tailored to their lifestyle and financial needs. This initiative comes as part of Warba’s comprehensive digital transformation strategy and its vision “Let’s Own Tomorrow”, aimed at empowering young Kuwaitis to manage their finances with confidence and independence through smart, digital-first solutions.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ahmad Faisal Al-Qatami, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Warba Bank, stated: “The launch of Wave Banking marks a strategic milestone in Warba’s digital transformation journey, reaffirming our commitment to developing innovative banking solutions that meet the expectations of the new generation. We believe youth are the driving force of change and progress in society, which is why we designed this comprehensive digital platform to give them the independence and confidence to manage their money, while enjoying exclusive benefits that suit their modern lifestyle. This initiative is fully aligned with our vision ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow’, as we work to build a sustainable financial future for coming generations.”

One of the key features of Wave Banking is a Prepaid Visa Card with cashback rewards of up to 3% on all personal transactions in Kuwait and abroad, capped at KD 150 per month, making it one of the strongest cashback programs among local banks.

Al-Qatami added: “Wave Banking is more than just a new service; it is a forward-looking model of engagement with the digital generation. Through offerings like the Imtiyaz Program for outstanding students, the unique Wave Wednesday feature, and an exclusive youth digital marketplace, we provide a holistic banking experience that encourages academic excellence, promotes financial planning and savings, and enhances the youth lifestyle. We are proud to pioneer this kind of specialized banking service in the Kuwaiti market.”

A Comprehensive Digital Platform for the New Generation

Wave Banking represents a leap in youth-centric digital banking, offering a wide range of carefully designed services and exclusive benefits. The platform allows young customers to manage their finances intelligently and efficiently through a seamless, modern digital experience that combines simplicity with advanced technology.

“Developing Wave Banking was the result of in-depth research into the needs and aspirations of Kuwaiti youth,” Al-Qatami explained. “We designed a fully digital experience that aligns with their lifestyle and tech preferences, with unique features like a prepaid card and cashback up to 3%, making it the ideal choice for young customers looking for rewarding and modern banking services. We remain committed to continuously evolving our digital offerings to stay ahead of market expectations.”

Al-Qatami pointed out that "the bank continues its investments in financial technology and innovative digital solutions, within the framework of its comprehensive digital transformation strategy. Wave Banking reflects our ability to innovate and develop banking products that keep pace with global technical developments and meet local market needs. We are committed to providing the best digital banking experiences for our customers and look forward to expanding the scope of our specialized services to include more categories and sectors."

Imtiyaz Program: Rewarding Academic Excellence

In line with Warba’s commitment to education and student success, Wave Banking includes the innovative Imtiyaz Program, which offers up to KD 50 in rewards per semester for students who maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above. In addition, students receive 5,000 Mokhba points each semester as an instant reward redeemable through the app.

The program is fully digital, requiring no branch visits or paperwork. Students can apply directly via the Warba app by selecting their university from a growing list of participating institutions, ensuring broader accessibility across Kuwait’s academic community.

Wave Wednesday and the Exclusive Youth Marketplace

Every Wednesday, Warba designates Wave Wednesday as a rewards day for Wave Banking customers. Each week, 20 winners receive valuable prizes, including shopping vouchers from key partners such as Talabat and Oula Fuel, with 10 winners per partner weekly. The bank also continues to expand the scope of exclusive offers, with plans to add more surprises in the coming days.

The platform also features an exclusive youth-focused digital Marketplace, offering curated discounts and deals unavailable to other customer segments. This marketplace reflects Warba’s deep understanding of youth needs, providing a unique shopping experience that blends convenience, value and variety.

Smart Financial Planning Tools

Wave Banking includes an interactive financial dashboard that helps users set monthly budgets, track expenses and monitor progress in real time. Designed to build awareness and smarter decision-making, the tool encourages saving, planning and financial literacy.

The platform also supports electronic disbursement of student allowances, ensuring a seamless, cashless experience.

Strategic Importance of Wave Banking

The launch of Wave Banking reflects Warba Bank’s broader growth strategy to deliver innovative solutions that align with demographic shifts and the increasing demand for advanced digital services that meet the needs of various customer segments. This initiative reflects the bank's deep understanding of demographic transformations in Kuwaiti society and the growing need for advanced digital banking services that keep pace with the aspirations of the new generation.

It introduces a new model of youth-focused banking that reshapes how the sector engages with the younger generation while strengthening Warba’s role in education and financial empowerment in alignment with global technical developments and meet local market needs.

Aligning with Warba’s Slogan “Let’s Own Tomorrow”

Wave Banking aligns with Warba Bank's vision "Let's Own Tomorrow," which aims to empower individuals and communities to build a sustainable and prosperous financial future through designing innovative digital services that meet youth needs and providing financial tools that help them make informed decisions. The platform reflects the bank's values of empowerment, innovation and social responsibility.

The platform contributes to achieving several important strategic objectives, including empowering youth to plan financially with confidence, promoting a culture of saving and smart spending, providing advanced digital banking experience, and supporting social responsibility through education and academic incentive programs. All these elements contribute to achieving the "Let's Own Tomorrow" vision and enhance the bank's role as a partner in building a better future for Kuwaiti society.

Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem

Warba has partnered with leading local and regional brands, including Talabat for food deliveries, Oula Fuel and other prominent local retailers, to provide a rich ecosystem of exclusive benefits and discounts to young customers.

These partnerships ensure added value across shopping, entertainment, transport and daily needs, underscoring Warba’s holistic approach to serving the youth lifestyle.

Advanced Technologies and User Experience

Wave Banking was built using the latest digital banking technologies, with a focus on delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience that meets the expectations of today’s digital generation. It features a youthful, modern interface designed to be both visually appealing and easy to navigate, with customization options that allow users to tailor the experience to their personal preferences.

Key advanced features include a multi-layered security system that safeguards data and financial transactions, artificial intelligence tools that analyze spending patterns and provide personalized financial advice, and advanced financial analytics that enable users to better understand their financial habits and make more informed investment decisions.

Competitive Advantages and Value Creation

With standout features like 3% cashback, a digital-first journey (account opening to daily banking), specialized products like the Game Edition card for esports enthusiasts, and the Imtiyaz Program, Wave Banking redefines digital banking for youth. It sets new benchmarks in customer value, convenience, and lifestyle integration.

Competitive Advantages and Added Value

Wave Banking is unique by a set of competitive advantages that make it the optimal choice for Kuwaiti youth seeking advanced digital banking services. The first of these advantages is the distinguished cashback program that reaches up to 3%, which is considered one of the strongest programs among local banks, providing real financial value to customers.

The platform provides a completely integrated digital experience, from account opening to managing daily transactions, without the need to visit branches or deal with papers, saving time and effort and aligning with the digital generation's lifestyle. The platform provides unique benefits such as the "Game Edition" card for esports and the Imtiyaz program for outstanding students, reflecting a deep understanding of contemporary youth interests and priorities.

Enhancing Financial Inclusion Among Youth

The launch of Wave Banking is expected to have a significant positive impact on the Kuwaiti banking sector, setting new standards for digital banking services dedicated to youth and encouraging other banks to develop similar solutions. This development contributes to enhancing competitiveness in the sector and drives toward more innovation and development in financial technology.

The platform also contributes to enhancing financial inclusion among youth and encouraging them to engage in the formal banking system, supporting financial stability and economic growth in the long term. The Imtiyaz program for outstanding students reflects the banking sector's commitment to supporting education and human development, contributing to building a financially aware generation capable of contributing to the country's economic development.

Looking Ahead

Warba Bank plans to continuously develop Wave Banking and add more innovative features and services in response to customer needs and market developments. Future plans include expanding the scope of commercial partnerships to include more brands and services, developing new features for financial planning and investment, and adding more options for customization and control of the banking experience.

The bank is also working on expanding the Imtiyaz program to include more universities and educational institutions and developing training and educational programs in financial planning and investment aimed at youth. These plans reflect the bank's commitment to sustainable growth and developing banking solutions that keep pace with technical developments and meet customers' growing expectations.

About Warba Bank

Warba Bank continuously strives to develop its products and services to meet the diverse needs of its customers and is committed to the highest standards of quality and transparency in all its dealings. The bank has received numerous local and regional awards and recognitions in appreciation of its excellence in Islamic banking services and innovation in products and services.

Warba Bank is considered one of the banks that achieved great success in a short period, occupying a leading position in the field of Islamic digital banking services, and is one of the local banks with the most shareholders, making it close to all segments of society. This achievement comes to confirm once again the bank's position as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation and social responsibility in providing the best financial services and products.

It is worth noting that Warba Bank is one of the leading banks in Islamic banking services in the State of Kuwait, established by Amiri Decree in 2010. The bank provides a comprehensive range of banking and investment services compliant with Islamic Sharia principles and is distinguished by an extensive network of branches and service centers, advanced technical infrastructure, and a qualified and highly experienced team in Islamic banking services.​​​​