Kuwait: Warba Bank has announced the launch of “Ignite”, a strategic leadership development program designed to strengthen leadership capabilities across all levels of the organization. The program reflects Warba Bank’s firm commitment to investing in human capital and developing a new generation of leaders capable of driving transformation and achieving institutional excellence.

The program reaffirms Warba Bank’s commitment to nurturing future leaders through an integrated approach that combines advanced interactive learning, tailored executive coaching and development based on comprehensive assessments. This enables participants to enhance their leadership skills, strengthen their ability to lead teams effectively and achieve the Bank’s strategic objectives.

Investing in Leaders: Investing in the Future

On this occasion, Ms. Maali Abdullah AlRasheed, Chief Human Resources and General Services Officer at Warba Bank, stated that the launch of the program stems from the Bank’s firm belief that investing in people is an investment in the future, emphasizing that leadership is not merely a position or a title, but a mindset and a behavior that require continuous growth and specialized development.

She said: “The program directly supports Warba Bank’s strategic goals by developing leadership capabilities that foster innovation, collaboration and accountability. It aligns with the Bank’s core values of integrity, empowerment and excellence, ensuring that our teams are equipped to lead with purpose and deliver lasting impact.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Thamer Fawzan Alseif, Director Talent Development & Planning at Warba Bank, emphasized that leadership development is a fundamental pillar of organizational success, and that Warba Bank’s investment in its people reflects its long-term commitment to excellence, innovation and quality of service; all values that resonate deeply with its clients, partners and the wider community.

He added: “Warba Bank is committed to building a corporate culture based on excellence, agility, and authenticity, empowering its people to ‘own tomorrow’ by equipping them with the skills, knowledge and tools required to lead transformation and innovation in the banking sector.”

A Comprehensive Leadership Development Program

The program adopts an integrated methodology that combines multiple elements to ensure maximum impact on leadership development. It includes advanced interactive training that offers a transformative learning experience, strengthening participants’ ability to lead teams, foster collaboration and contribute to achieving the Bank’s strategic goals through hands-on workshops and real-world case studies that simulate real leadership challenges.

In addition, participants will receive personalized executive coaching from internationally certified trainers with extensive global experience. This one-on-one coaching helps participants identify their strengths and development opportunities and build personalized leadership development plans that align with their professional ambitions and the Bank’s strategic priorities.

Strategic Partnership with the National Leadership Institute

The program is being implemented in collaboration with the National Leadership Institute, a globally recognized organization in the field of leadership development, ensuring that participants gain a world-class learning experience that integrates global best practices with local context.

The initiative is fully supported by Warba Bank’s Human Resources Group and executive leadership, reflecting the Bank’s institutional commitment to leadership development and the creation of a continuous learning culture.

“Let’s Own Tomorrow” Through Leadership Empowerment

The launch of this program comes as part of Warba Bank’s comprehensive strategy to develop its national workforce, provide a stimulating work environment that fosters continuous learning and professional growth, and enable employees to realize their full potential while contributing to the Bank’s ambitious vision.

This initiative embodies Warba Bank’s vision, “Let’s Own Tomorrow,” which focuses on empowering people to lead the future and make a positive impact on their organization and community.

Warba Bank has achieved significant success in a short period, establishing itself as a pioneer in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement further reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class services and products.​​​​​