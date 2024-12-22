Riyadh: Wallan Trading Company has officially opened its first Renault service center in Riyadh. This facility integrates sales, service, and spare parts under one roof. This significant milestone introduces a comprehensive center with the latest technologies and equipment.

The grand opening was attended by Arnaud Belloni, Renault Global Chief Marketing Officer, and Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding Company, along with senior executives, valued customers, and other distinguished guests.

Commenting on the opening ceremony, Fahad Al-Wallan said, “The launch of this modern facility reflects Wallan Trading’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services for Renault customers in Saudi Arabia. We aim to provide quick access to spare parts and superior after-sales support, ensuring peace of mind for our customers. This step is part of our broader expansion strategy and builds on our strategic partnership with Renault, under which Wallan Trading became an authorized distributor of this renowned French brand in the Kingdom.”

He added, “This advanced service center is the first of many we plan to establish across Saudi Arabia to bring premium services closer to our customers, wherever they may be. Our highly trained and specialized team is equipped with the latest expertise and tools to meet the needs of Renault owners and deliver a seamless ownership experience.”

The newly launched service center spans 4,800 square meters and features cutting-edge equipment capable of handling up to 60 vehicles daily. In addition to routine maintenance, the facility offers express services for Renault cars, supervised by skilled engineers and technicians.

The showroom within this service center showcases a variety of Renault’s latest models, recognized for their innovative designs, advanced technologies, and high-performance capabilities. These vehicles cater to the preferences of Saudi consumers, offering a blend of driving pleasure, modern safety features, and an exceptional ownership experience.

Arnaud Belloni, Renault Global Chief Marketing Officer, commented, "The opening of this modern center in Riyadh is a key moment in our strategy to strengthen Renault’s presence in Saudi Arabia. This service center provides an exceptional customer experience with high-quality services and quick access to the latest innovations. We are excited to offer Saudi customers an even smoother and more enjoyable Renault journey."

Renault recently revealed its latest lineup during the Jeddah International Motor Show, featuring 4 models for 2025, including the compact crossover Renault Arkana from the C-segment, the versatile Renault Koleos from the D-segment, the globally popular Renault Duster, and the innovative Renault Scenic E-Tech 100 %electric vehicle, which embodies a vision of sustainable and responsible mobility.

Wallan Trading continues to strengthen its position in the Saudi automotive market by bringing Renault’s exceptional lineup to local consumers. The company is dedicated to aligning its customer service with Renault’s global standards, ensuring that every Renault owner in the Kingdom benefits from comprehensive support and a seamless ownership journey.

Wallan Trading Company, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, such as: "Renault", "Hyundai", "Genesis", "Geely", "Zeekr", and "Lotus" Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

Renault, a historic mobility brand and pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, has always developed innovative vehicles. With the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan, Renault has embarked on an ambitious, value-generating transformation moving towards a more competitive, balanced and electrified range. Its ambition is to embody modernity and innovation in technology, energy and mobility services in the automotive industry and beyond.