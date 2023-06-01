Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Wallan Group, a dominant player in the Kingdom's automotive sector for more than 45 years, today announces an exciting new partnership with Renault Group. As of 1st June 2023, Wallan Group becomes the official distributor for Renault in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a major step forward in the Kingdom's automotive industry.

This strategic alliance brings together two industry powerhouses with a shared vision to offer the best in automotive excellence. Wallan Group continues to build on its strong reputation for forging global partnerships with top-tier manufacturers.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Group, said, "We are thrilled to join hands with Renault, a company known for its outstanding innovation, quality, and performance. This alliance allows us to extend our services to our Saudi customers, meeting their evolving needs and desires with world-class vehicles from Renault. This partnership also supports our goal to diversify and expand our business in Saudi Arabia.”

Renault, a leading French automaker, boasts a rich history of groundbreaking vehicles and technological innovations, including the introduction of the first mass-produced electric vehicle in Europe. Renault's alignment with Wallan Group reinforces its commitment to satisfying the needs of the new generation of customers in the Kingdom.

An analysis conducted by Wallan Group showed that Renault vehicles, known for their innovative features and reliability, align with the demands of Saudi consumers. This strong reputation and customer demand made Renault an ideal choice for the Wallan Group's new partnership.

“Our aim has always been to bring the best of the automotive world to the Kingdom,” Fahad Al-Wallan continued. “With Renault’s commitment to technological innovation and our proven experience in the local market, we are confident this partnership will offer a unique and enriched experience to Saudi customers."

As part of the partnership, Wallan Group will be opening new Renault showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar, along with integrated service centers for after-sales services in these cities. More locations are planned to follow in line with the partners' commitment to enhancing accessibility and service quality for Renault customers in Saudi Arabia.

Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of Renault operations in Africa-Middle East and Asia Pacific region, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Wallan Group, whose market expertise and strong customer focus align perfectly with our brand. This partnership will provide an excellent platform for us to showcase Renault’s innovative line-up and engage with our valued customers in the Kingdom."

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group, a leading company in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia, has been providing high-quality products and services to its customers for more than 45 years. With a vast network and partnerships with global manufacturers, Wallan Group is dedicated to fulfilling the diverse needs of its clientele in the Kingdom.

More information www.wallan.com

About Renault Group:

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information www.media.renaultgroup.com