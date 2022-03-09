Waitrose & Partners UAE has opened its fifteenth branch in ICD Brookfield Place, the sustainable high-rise located in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The new ‘food-to-go’ concept store brings those that live and work in the community a convenient, shopping experience with the expertise and service of a specialist shop.

Located on the Ground Floor of the LEED® Platinum building, the 5,000 sq ft one-stop shop provides customers with the same high standard of service that they would expect in any larger Waitrose store. Shoppers can find the food they need for a quick, easy lunch - as well as a meal for later and cupboard essentials.

With a fresh deli counter and bakery packed with tasty delights from delicious salads to freshly baked bread and pastries, shoppers are invited to take a break from their day and relax in the store’s cosy seating area. For a tasty meal in the office or at home, the branch’s hot and chilled food station is filled with a range of international dishes including butter chicken, tabouleh and Greek salad to cater to the bustling multinational hub.

Renowned for its wide selection of responsibly sourced, quality products, customers can also shop Waitrose’s own brands, such as its No.1 premium range, offering the very best new products and ingredients. For plant-based eaters, Waitrose has introduced two new own-label ranges, Plantlife and GoVeggie, while the brand’s ready-to-cook frozen range is stocked instore including its Cook’s Ingredients range of pre-prepared frozen vegetables; a selection of Frozen Smoothies and premium ready meals.

Always looking at ways to enhance its offering for a healthier future for people and the planet, as part of its ‘Partners Against Waste’ strategy, Waitrose has partnered with ICD Brookfield on its ‘Breaking the Plastic Habit’ campaign. The initiative focuses on targeting the use of specific, avoidable single-use plastic items and influencing a positive behavioural change throughout the community.⁠

In support of the campaign, Waitrose will not offer plastic bags at checkout and instead charge 50 fils per paper bag to inspire its customers to shift to using reusable, sustainable bags as part of their shopping experience. All proceeds from the paper sales will be donated to the non-profit conservation organisation Emirates Nature-WFF. In a bid to reduce disposable waste, customers will also be incentivised to bring in their own containers and receive a discount at checkout to encourage refillable shopping.

Sunil Kumar, CEO Waitrose UAE at Waitrose & Partners, said: “Opening this store in a world-leading sustainable building is heavily aligned with our mission to reduce our impact on the environment. As trusted purveyors of responsibly-sourced products, we believe that by always being fair, never wasteful, and transforming the lives of those who create, eat and enjoy it – our food can be a force for good. We look forward to supporting ICD Brookfield Place’s mission to nurture a community that offers a high-quality, sustainable lifestyle offering.”

Ben McGregor, Investment Director, ICD Brookfield, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Waitrose & Partners to the building and to provide our community with a convenient, quality grocer for picking up everyday essentials. Waitrose’s commitment towards a greener, cleaner, more sustainable future by reducing waste and paving the way to eliminate single-use plastic inspires shoppers to make eco-friendly choices. This is exactly what we want for our community.”

Waitrose ICD Brookfield is open seven days a week from 07:00 – 23:00.

For more information about Waitrose visit www.waitrose.ae and @waitroseUAE on Instagram