Abu Dhabi – Waha Capital PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company (ADX: WAHA), has successfully refinanced its revolving credit facility with the support of four prominent local and regional banks. The new facility is a US$400 million revolving credit facility with a 3-year term. The facility can be increased up to US$500 million and can have the maturity date extended by up to two years.

The syndicated facility was met with strong interest and secured on improved terms, reflecting the confidence lenders have in Waha Capital and the company’s strong relationships with partner banks. The lender group comprises of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB), Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), and Gulf International Bank (GIB).

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director of Waha Capital, said: “Our solid financial health, strong track record, and resilient business performance have enabled us to refinance this facility on enhanced terms, reflecting the strength of our business strategy. The new facility positions Waha Capital to invest in emerging growth opportunities over the coming years, providing us with the flexibility to swiftly capitalize on them as they arise. I would also like to thank our banking partners for their continued support and confidence in our vision.”

In H1 2024, Waha Capital demonstrated its resilience and growth, achieving AED 205 million in net profit attributable to shareholders, a 21% year-on-year increase. Strong performance in the first half of 2024 across Waha Capital’s business segments, including fee income growth and mark-to-market gains, has positioned the company to leverage future opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business (operated by Waha Investment PrJSC, a wholly owned subsidiary) offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach focused on direct investments, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

The Waha Land business develops and leases industrial and logistics facilities at ALMARKAZ in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, strategically leveraging the UAE’s expanding industrial infrastructure, to grow its institutional-grade assets and contribute to portfolio diversification and long-term value creation.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.

