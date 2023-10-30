Abu Dhabi, UAE – Waha Capital PJSC (ADX: WAHA), an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company, has appointed BHM Capital, as its liquidity provider after obtaining approval from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director for Waha Capital: "We are pleased to announce the appointment of BHM Capital as our liquidity provider. This strategic collaboration with BHM Capital will enhance stability within our stock providing a reliable foundation for our investors, but also foster an environment of confidence and assurance within the market, paving the way for long-term growth opportunities. Furthermore, this partnership will facilitate access for regional and international investors to easily participate and engage with our stock, diversifying our investor base while solidifying our market presence."

As an authorised liquidity provider, BHM Capital will provide stock liquidity services to Waha Capital’s shares from 30 October 2023. This will further encourage the trading of Waha Capital’s shares while mitigating the disruption that can be caused by trade flow imbalances. In addition, the provision of liquidity services will enhance shareholder trust and confidence in Waha Capital’s stock by moderating the potential impact of volatility in the market.

About Waha Capital

Waha Capital is an Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company that leverages its emerging markets expertise, business networks and research capabilities to deliver attractive returns to shareholders and investors in its funds.

Founded in 1997, Waha Capital is one of the Emirate’s leading private sector investment houses, providing a world-class platform for investment and growth. The Company has a long-established track record of investing in public and private markets, deploying proprietary capital in alignment with third-party investors.

The Public Markets business offers sophisticated investors actively managed emerging markets credit and equities funds, via a disciplined approach to investment and implementing distinctive strategies to deliver consistent market-leading returns.

The Private Investments business pursues a multi-asset investment approach focused on direct investments, with the flexibility to deploy capital across diverse sectors and geographies. The business leverages extensive international business networks to source deals and form co-investment partnerships.

Counting Mubadala Investment Company as an anchor shareholder, Waha Capital is at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s increasingly dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders, fund investors, employees, and communities.

