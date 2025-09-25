Beijing, China – Wadi Jeddah, the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University, announced its official membership in the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) during the Association’s 42nd World Conference, held in Beijing, China, from September 16 to 19, 2025.

The membership shield was received on behalf of Wadi Jeddah’s CEO, Dr. Sattam Lanjawi, by Dr. Majid bin Kamal Noor, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisor at the company, in the presence of leading innovation experts, entrepreneurs, and representatives of science parks and innovation areas from across the globe.

On this occasion, Dr. Sattam Lanjawi, CEO of Wadi Jeddah, expressed his pride in this milestone, stating: “We are proud to join the International Association of Science Parks. This represents an important step in strengthening Wadi Jeddah’s presence on the global stage. The membership will open broader horizons for international cooperation and the exchange of expertise with global partners, thereby reinforcing Wadi Jeddah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and knowledge.”

This achievement reflects Wadi Jeddah’s commitment to supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem locally and regionally, while advancing the knowledge economy through effective global partnerships that contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and fostering an attractive environment for innovation and investment

The membership also underscores Wadi Jeddah’s dedication to building an integrated innovation ecosystem that connects scientific research with the commercial sector, transforming knowledge into practical projects with tangible economic and social impact. In addition, it strengthens the company’s efforts to provide a nurturing environment for students, graduates, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to benefit from specialized international networks and opening new avenues for economic development.

Moreover, this milestone reaffirms Wadi Jeddah’s role as a leading platform linking King Abdulaziz University with the global community, while supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by driving economic diversification, advancing the entrepreneurship sector, and empowering young people and startups to participate in the knowledge economy and compete at both regional and international levels.

About Wadi Jeddah:

Wadi Jeddah was established by Royal Decree No. M/20 dated 15/04/1431H, following the Council of Ministers’ Resolution No. 117 dated 13/04/1431H, which approved the licensing of Wadi Jeddah Company (a joint-stock company) in accordance with its accompanying Articles of Association.

Wadi Jeddah is the investment arm of King Abdulaziz University and aims to play a pivotal role in building and advancing the Kingdom’s knowledge economy.

The company works to strengthen partnerships between educational and research institutions and the business community, transforming academic outputs into investment and commercial opportunities.

It also focuses on investing in joint projects that enable the transfer of expertise and practical application for university students and faculty, thereby contributing to innovation, sustainable development, and the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.