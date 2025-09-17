London — W Communications has expanded its global footprint with the launch of a GCC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, signalling a significant, long-term investment in the Middle East as one of the world’s most dynamic growth regions.

W first entered the GCC in 2020 as agency of record for Diriyah Gate Development Authority in Saudi Arabia. Today, the regional offer brings together three complementary brands: W GCC, delivering world-class creative services from Abu Dhabi; Riyadh-based destination marketing arm Lotus Arabia, representing clients including Saudia and AROYA Cruises; and Hello Franses!, W’s celebrity and influencer division, which has worked with global sport and entertainment properties including Formula 1, Formula E and the Red Sea International Film Festival. Together, these brands form a powerful, integrated platform designed to serve the region’s fast-evolving communications landscape.

Founded in London in 2009, W is one of the world’s most awarded independent agencies, with offices in London, New York, Singapore, Riyadh and now Abu Dhabi. The GCC hub consolidates W’s presence in the region and reflects its strategy of embedding in culture-led growth markets.

The new office will be led by Joanna Della-Ragione, Managing Partner, W Communications GCC, who previously served as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Oxagon, NEOM’s first subsidiary, and held a senior role with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority. A former journalist, with over 15 years’ experience spanning London and the Gulf, Della-Ragione brings deep regional expertise and international credibility to W’s Middle East expansion.

“The Middle East represents one of the most ambitious, dynamic and creative regions in the world,” said Warren Johnson, Founder & CEO of W Communications. “With flagship clients already in Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi now established as our GCC HQ, we’re embedding in the region for the long term. This is a serious investment in talent, creativity, and partnerships in markets that are shaping the global agenda.”

Della-Ragione added: “Across the GCC — from Abu Dhabi and Riyadh to Doha — cities are reshaping culture, tourism and lifestyle on a global scale. Having both Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in our network means we can partner with organisations across the region, combining global creative credibility with deep local cultural fluency.”