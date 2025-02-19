Dubai, UAE: W Capital, the leading Dubai-based real estate brokerage, announced the sale of a villa in Palm Jebel Ali for AED 20.05million.

“We have once again succeeded in providing real estate brokerage services for the sale of a villa in Palm Jebel Ali at a price exceeding AED 20 million,” said Walid Al Zarooni, W Capital CEO.

He noted that the 5 bedrooms villa was constructed on land area of about 7,940 square feet, while the building area is 7,577 square feet.

The Palm Jebel Ali project extends over an area of ​​13.4 square kilometers, and has the longest coastline among all Dubai destinations, with great investment opportunities.

There was always strong demand for The Palm Jebel Ali project since inception in October 2023. Last year’s real estate transactions contained about 225 land sales worth nearly AED 6bn, raising the project’s sales to AED 20bn in land sales, according to data from the Dubai Land Department.

Al Zarooni revealed that the great diversity and unprecedented demand in the Dubai real estate market boost record sales weekly, monthly and annually. Over 4 consecutive years that diversity was sufficient to ensure upward trajectory in real estate transactions with expectations to exceed one trillion dirhams in the coming few years.

The CEO confirmed that the Dubai market is still achieving sustainable growth competing major global markets, and even surpassing them. Dubai has become the first choice real estate market for many wealthy people and investors in the region and the world.

He pointed out that the Dubai market has proven best quality, achieving great gains for investors who has got good returns, while there are still attractive opportunities. That will require investors accelerate the purchase process as well as studying the market well and seeking the help of experienced people.

About “W Capital”:

“W Capital Real Estate Brokerage” was established in 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in real estate development, buying, selling, renting as well as consulting services for real estate companies.

Since its inception, the company has sold over AED 200 million of properties to major developers.

About Walid Al Zarooni:

Walid Al Zarooni is the founder and Chairman of W Capital Real Estate Brokerage. A certified real estate expert from the Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency “RERA”, he is the author of “Secrets of the Smart Real Estate Investor”.

Al Zarooni is one of the first experts to harness social media to raise the public awareness about real estate. He provides almost free advice on a daily basis, as well as latest news and updated information through videos and posts on social media platforms such as " Instagram ",“ Snapchat " and “Twitter”, on which he is very active.