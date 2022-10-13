~ Vrata Tech Solutions Dubai will provide best-in-class tech support to customers in GCC/MENA region ~

Dubai – Vrata Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an Arvind Mafatlal Group company focused on empowering businesses to be future-ready with cutting edge technology solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Dubai. Vrata Tech Solutions LLC (VTS Dubai) will lead the company’s expansion into the GCC & MENA region.

Shibin Chulliparambil, CEO, Vrata Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said, “VTS’ expansion into Dubai is yet another milestone in our global journey, and we look forward to exploring the exciting potential of the GCC and MENA markets and provide our best-in-class products and services to clients there. The IT landscape is getting increasing complex and VTS Dubai is committed to helping businesses navigate their way through the challenges.”

“Vrata Tech’s expansion to Dubai will further strengthen the Group’s global footprint,” said Priyavrata Mafatlal, Vice-Chairman, Arvind Mafatlal Group. “Rapid automation, innovation, and digital transformation are the hallmarks of today’s business environment. As a Group, we believe in constantly evolving and adapting to the changing global business environment, and this new step reflects our vision of strategic thinking and planning for the future. Our endeavour is to support businesses in the GCC and MENA region in their digital journeys and carry forward the group’s legacy through impactful relationships.”

As businesses undergo digital transformation, VTS Dubai will support businesses in reaching their technology goals and becoming organisationally resilient. Fuelled by their strength and capabilities, VTS Dubai, will help organisations unlock the potential and ride the wave of digital transformation that is the need of the hour.

IT spending in the UAE is poised to take off and is projected to reach a total of $8.2 billion by 2023. While software and services demand will drive IT spending growth over the medium term, the future will also see emerging frontier technologies such as AI, ML, Big Data, RPA, Analytical tools driving growth. VTS Dubai expects to make businesses more agile, cost-efficient and secure with solutions around cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and IoT.

About Arvind Mafatlal Group

The Arvind Mafatlal Group is a 118-year-old Indian conglomerate having interests in the diverse fields of Textiles, Rubber Chemicals, Information Technology, Real Estate, E-commerce, EdTech and Healthcare. Its mission is to provide best in class products and services to its customers across the globe, from every walk and stage in life, for every occasion.

About Vrata Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Vrata Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., an Arvind Mafatlal Group company, is an IT company focusing on the technology requirements of businesses to enable them to be future ready. The company provides services in the areas of ERP implementation and support (including SAP), IT support, digital transformation, networking and infrastructure services, and emerging technologies.