DUBAI, UAE – Building on the success of last year’s Reflections En Route series, Volkswagen Middle East returned this Ramadan with a new season of meaningful conversations, continuing its mission to foster thought-provoking discussions that resonate across the region. Hosted by renowned radio presenter and cultural advocate Big Hass, the four-part series features candid conversations with notable guests, including Nadir Nahdi, Mohammed Ali & Ibrahim Akkaoui, Fadie Musallet, and Maha Jafaar, to explore topics that shape contemporary experiences and perspectives.

Filmed in the desert with the Volkswagen fleet consisting of the Touareg, Tiguan, T-Roc, and Teramont, just after Maghrib, once the guests had broken their fasts, the series explored topics that shape the realities of the region, from cultural identity and social media to mental well-being and the power of giving back.



In the first episode, "Old School vs. New: The Great Arab Debate," the father-son duo Mohammed Ali & Ibrahim Akkaoui, and the visionaries behind ‘Akhu Manoushe’ are delving into the ongoing struggle between tradition and modernity, exploring how younger generations balance their heritage with evolving societal norms.

Shifting focus to the power of generosity, episode two, "Good Deeds, Great Rewards," is welcoming philanthropist Fadie Musallet, founder of The Giving Family. The conversation explores the essence of Zakat and volunteerism, emphasising how acts of kindness not only strengthen communities but also bring personal fulfilment.

Episode three, "Likes, Comments, and Stress," is tackling the complexities of social media with content creator Maha Jafaar. From online validation to digital burnout, the discussion highlighted both the challenges and opportunities presented by social media in the Arab world, encouraging mindful usage and digital literacy.

The final episode, "Does the Thought of the Future Worry You?", British-Yemeni filmmaker Nadir Nahdi is addressing anticipatory anxiety among young Arabs. The conversation highlights the pressures of rapid technological advancements, societal expectations, and climate change while offering practical ways to navigate uncertainty and embrace hope.

“At Volkswagen Middle East, we believe in creating meaningful connections with our audiences beyond the road. This year’s Ramadan podcast series builds on the foundation we laid with Reflections En Route, continuing important conversations that resonate across the region,” said Virginie Ludmer, Marketing Director Volkswagen Middle East. “By bringing together influential voices to discuss real and relevant topics, we aim to spark dialogue, foster cultural understanding, and highlight the shared experiences that bring us closer as a community.”By creating a platform for open and honest dialogue, Volkswagen Middle East’s Ramadan campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to fostering meaningful connections with the community. Each episode sparks conversations that extend beyond the brand and into the community, inviting audiences to engage, reflect, and share their perspectives on issues that shape their daily lives.

About Volkswagen Middle East:

Volkswagen Middle East is the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand representation across 8 countries in the region. Across the Middle East Volkswagen's product lineup includes the Tiguan, Golf GTI & R, T-Roc and Touareg as well as the regions best-selling Volkswagen, the 7 seater SUV, the Teramont. Volkswagen Passenger Cars is present in more than 140 markets worldwide and produces vehicles at 29 locations in twelve countries. In 2023, Volkswagen globally delivered around 4.9 million vehicles. Around 170,000 people currently work at Volkswagen worldwide. With its ACCELERATE strategy, Volkswagen is consistently advancing its further development into the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility.