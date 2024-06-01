Muscat - With more than 24,000 visitors, over 15 educational workshops, and 7 partnership agreements signed, Vodafone's showcase at COMEX 2024 demonstrated the company’s leading role in the tech-telco industry and underscored its commitment to digitalisation and collaboration for a better-connected tomorrow. Following the successful launch of the company’s enterprise solutions, Vodafone aimed to demonstrate the practical benefits it can offer Omani businesses by leveraging Vodafone’s global expertise.

Eng. Bader Al Zidi, Vodafone CEO said, "Our dynamic display of technological expertise and strategic foresight at COMEX 2024 underscored our role as a leader in driving innovation and connectivity. Through various aspects of our participation, we were able to connect with visitors and businesses, showcasing our transformative solutions and their boundless potential. The positive feedback we received reinforced our commitment to leading the way for a future where digital transformation in Oman knows no bounds."

The 4-day conference saw Vodafone Oman sign several strategic agreements to amplify its social impact and drive further innovation and convenience for customers. Among these was an MoU with Ericsson to boost ICT educational initiatives through the “Connect To Learn” program, fostering digital skills and attracting Omani youth to the ICT sector. Vodafone also partnered with Huawei to expand its In-Country Value initiatives, exploring training and development opportunities for Omani talents in the sector.

An agreement with Qpay will allow Vodafone customers to benefit from the platform’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, offering short-term, interest-free financing for a wide range of telecom and non-telecom products. Additionally, Vodafone entered into a partnership with Global City Net Technology (GCNT) to launch a unique centralized bulk SMS service for corporate customers. Further collaborations include teaming up with SoftwareWorld Oman to deliver the Odoo.city platform for business operations, and integrating BIMA into the My Vodafone App to offer a range of insurance solutions. Moreover, a partnership with Byanat will create an intelligent value management platform, leveraging big data and analytics to drive digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency across sectors.

Beyond exhibitions and signings, Vodafone Oman’s engagement at COMEX 2024 included insightful educational workshops and industry discussions. Aneth Guerra, Chief Operating Officer, shared the stage with key industry players to discuss digital transformation, emphasizing Vodafone’s digital-native foundation and NEXT-LEVEL solutions. Guerra outlined Vodafone’s plans for comprehensive business connectivity in Oman, reinforcing its commitment to empowering businesses in a digitalized landscape.

Vodafone’s educational workshops at COMEX 2024 received an overwhelming response and left a lasting impact on attendees. Focused on critical themes such as AI, Digital Transformation, and Future-proofing Businesses, these workshops transcended traditional boundaries, offering participants actionable insights and tangible strategies for success.

Ending its participation on a high note, Vodafone Oman received the prestigious Cyber Security Award. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to pioneering cybersecurity solutions and protecting the digital infrastructure of the Sultanate. Vodafone Oman’s innovative cybersecurity initiatives, including the Zero-Touch SOC, Bug Bounty Program, Cloud Protection, and Automation Copilot, have set a benchmark in the industry. These initiatives have significantly enhanced the company’s security posture, saving more than 300 hours annually through the use of AI and automation, and blocking over 10 million attacks.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com