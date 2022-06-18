Muscat: Vodafone signed an exclusive agreement with Whisbi for the provision of customer care services via video call. The agreement was signed between Bader Al Zaidi, CEO of Vodafone, and Alex Bisbe CEO of Whisbi, at the Vodafone headquarters in Muscat.

The signing of this agreement is aligned with Vodafone's constant endeavour to utilise the latest international technologies to provide an exceptional and comprehensive digital experience to its customers. With Whisbi, Vodafone customers can easily communicate with the Vodafone Customer Care Centre via video calls to answer inquiries related to products and services or provide solutions to any challenges, directly.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Bader Al Zaidi said, “Vodafone is one of the leading ICT service providers in the world. Ever since the commencement of our operations in the Sultanate of Oman at the end of last year, we have strived to ensure the provision of multiple channels through which our customers can communicate with Our Care team. This includes direct calling facilities, WhatsApp and chats services through a state-of-the-art My Vodafone application. This is in addition to social media channels, which in turn are among the preferred channels for customers. With Whisbi, we’re adding a new and exclusive channel in the Sultanate, where we can enable our customers to communicate with us visually and accurately. This can be described as an integrated virtual store that is time and effort efficient, without the need for our customers to visit us physically, while also ensuring that the highest level of privacy is maintained. Whisbi technology hosts a one-way communication, allowing the customer to see the call centre expert and not the other way around.”

From Whisbi’s side, Alex Bisbe stated, “We are pleased to have joined hands with Vodafone Oman. Through this exclusive agreement, we can add them to our portfolio of customers from major brands around the world including Samsung, Hyundai, Mazda, Motorola and many more. We believe that the Whisbi service will provide an added value in terms of customer care service in the Sultanate. We would like to extend a warm thank you to the management of Vodafone Oman for their confidence in the technology developed by Whisbi over the past years. We look forward to rolling out this service and following up on customer feedback that we may receive. Whisbi is a leading virtual store that enables customers to meet all their respective requirements, no matter the time and place.”

Whisbi technology provides the possibility of multi-party video meetings so that more than one person can join the video call at the same time. This way, customers can view new services and products together and share in the experience.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone International, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

In 2021, the Company obtained a Class I License to establish and operate public mobile telecommunications services in the Sultanate, becoming the third telecom operator in the local market.

Vodafone Oman seeks to employ the latest technologies and digital solutions in the world of telecommunications, aligning its efforts to contribute towards the achievement of the Oman Vision 2040 objectives. This is made possible by giving individuals, companies, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to foster innovation.

The Omanisation percentage within the Vodafone Oman team is valued at 95%, showcasing the company's significant interest in developing local talent, knowledge exchange and localising technology. These are further enhanced through the provision of a sophisticated work environment that stimulates self-development and creativity.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om/